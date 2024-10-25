Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky Van de Ven has explained the incident between him and Mohammed Kudus

The Ghana international was sent off in the game between West Ham United and Spurs after a burst up with the defender

Kudus is currently serving a three-game ban after he was charged by the English FA for violent conduct

Tottenham Hotspur defender Micky Van de Ven has opened up on his burst up with Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus during the Premier League game against West Ham United.

Kudus was red carded after clashing with several Tottenham players following a melee after his foul on the Dutch defender.

The West Ham star appeared to shove the Dutch defender before slapping Senegalese midfielder Pape Matar Sarr.

The Black Stars midfielder has been charged by the English FA over violent conduct and acting in an improper manner, as reported by the BBC.

Kudus will miss three matches, beginning with the visit of Manchester United to the Olympic Stadium on Sunday, October 27, 2024.

Van de Ven explains Kudus' incident

According to Van de Ven, he felt a kick behind him while on the floor and in reacting, he got punched in the face by Kudus.

"I had a duel with Mohammed Kudus and fell down on the ground. I had a feeling that he kicked too much through the ball and hit me like three times.

I was a bit mad and stood up and pushed him. Then he literally punched me, he punched me in the face, and I went down," he said, as quoted by Ghana Soccernet.

"If the FA say you need to get fined, it's not how I think about it. I think it should be a different situation," he added.

Kudus is expected to respond to the charges brought against him by the English FA.

Kudus sees red in West Ham defeat

