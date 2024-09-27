Chelsea sensation Cole Palmer has identified one club legend he wants to model his game after, despite their differences

The 22-year-old also outlined what appears to be an outlandish dream of playing alongside him

Meanwhile, he has been in scorching form since the start of the 2024/25 season, scoring twice and providing four assists

Cole Palmer has revealed the Chelsea legend he aspires to emulate and would love to share the pitch with.

The young England international, who has not looked back since swapping Manchester City for Chelsea, has drawn inspiration from one of the club's greatest players as he makes his mark at Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer picked one Chelsea icon he wants to model his game after despite their differences. Photos by Ian Walton and Alex Pantling.

Source: Getty Images

Palmer's influence at Chelsea

Under the guidance of Enzo Maresca, Chelsea have shown signs of revival after a rocky start, and Palmer has been a key figure in their resurgence.

Since joining the Blues, his statistics have been nothing short of remarkable while turning heads with his performances as well.

According to Transfermarkt, Palmer has contributed six goals (two goals and four assists) in just five Premier League appearances this season.

Comparing Palmer to Eden Hazard

Comparisons to Eden Hazard have naturally emerged, given the significant influence Palmer has had on the team.

While they are fundamentally different players, as Palmer himself acknowledges, their impact on the pitch shares a striking resemblance.

Hazard, known for single-handedly carrying Chelsea during his time at Stamford Bridge, left a lasting legacy at West London.

Similarly, Palmer has quickly become a talismanic figure, delivering match-winning performances just as the Belgian once did.

Palmer picks Hazard as his Chelsea role model

Reflecting on Hazard’s influence, Palmer named the now-retired star as the Chelsea icon he most admires and would have loved to play alongside.

In a recent Premier League YouTube segment, the 22-year-old praised Hazard’s brilliance and expressed his desire to bring the same level of excitement to the game.

"If I could play with one Chelsea icon, it’d be for sure Eden Hazard," Palmer stated, as quoted by .

"Our game is different, but I try to be as exciting as Hazard."

Palmer wins PFA Young POTY

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Chelsea's Cole Palmer was named the 2024 PFA Young Men's Player of the Year after an outstanding campaign last season.

The 22-year-old succeeds England teammate and Arsenal star Bukayo Saka as the reigning best young player in England.

