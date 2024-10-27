Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus could not make the final ten-man shortlist for the CAF Player of the Year Award

The Black Stars midfielder had a good first season in the English Premier League in his debut campaign for West Ham

Ademola Lookman of Nigeria and Morocco's Achraf Hakimi lead the list for the Player of the Year award

Former Black Stars coach Charles Kwablan Akonnor has voiced his disappointment after Mohammed Kudus was left out of the African Player of the Year shortlist.

Kudus emerged as one of the best African players in the English Premier League last season, making a remarkable debut with West Ham in the 2023/24 campaign.

In his first season in one of the world’s most-watched leagues, he recorded an impressive eight goals and six assists, consistently shining for his club.

However, despite his exceptional club form, his international campaign did not follow the same success, with the Black Stars exiting early at the AFCON group stage.

And ex-Black Stars gaffer Akonor has expressed that Kudus’ omission does not accurately reflect his contributions and impact on the field, stating:

“Kudus was one of the best players in the Premier League last season," he told YEN.com.gh.

"He was just phenomenal for West Ham, scoring important goals against the best teams in England. Just look at what he did for West Ham in Europe.

"Check out his goal against Freiburg in the Conference League. Was that not magnificent? I dont want to even mention that bicycle kick goal against Manchester City.

To be honest, I don't think it's fair t mention ten best players from Africa and not mention Kudus' name.

Who are the ten players nominated?

The list released by CAF is dominated by players from the best teams at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast early this year. Nigeria had William Troost-Ekong and the favourite for the award Ademola Lookman in the top ten.

Morocco’s duo, Soufiane Rahimi and Achraf Hakimi, also make the list alongside AFCON winner and Brighton star Simon Adingra.

DR Congo captain Chancel Mbemba, Edmund Tapsoba of Burkina Faso and Bayer Leverkusen, Amine Gouiri of Algeria, South Africa's Ronwen Williams and Serhou Guirassy of Guinea and Borussia Dortmund complete the list.

All ten players distinguished themselves for their clubs and countries in the year in retrospect.

Ghana's Aziz Issah bags two nominations

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghanaian winger Aziz Issah has been nominated for two awards for the 2024 Confederation of African Football Awards.

The Dreams FC player, who is currently on loan at Spanish outfit Barcelona, enjoyed a stellar 2023/24 season, where he starred for the Ghanaian club in Africa.

Issah was one of the best players in the CAF Confederation Cup, helping Dreams FC reach the semi-finals in their first attempt in Africa.

