Football fans have criticised the Ballon d'Or organisers after Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior was conspicuously cropped out of the club’s celebratory photo posted online.

Real Madrid were named Men’s Club of the Year at Monday night’s Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris.

Football fans took to social media to criticise the Ballon d'Or organisers after Vinicius Junior was noticeably cropped out of a Real Madrid team photo. Photo: Jose Breton.

Source: Getty Images

The White Angels were honoured for their incredible season, which included winning La Liga and a Champions League triumph over Borussia Dortmund, per the BBC.

The achievement crowned them the best men’s club globally after a remarkable campaign led by manager Carlo Ancelotti.

However, in the team photo posted on the official Ballon d'Or X account to celebrate Real Madrid, Vinicius—who was a fan favourite for the Ballon d'Or itself—was surprisingly omitted.

Fans slam Ballon d'Or organisers for cropping Vinicius

The exclusion sparked speculation among fans that the organisers intentionally snubbed Vinicius, with many accusing the Ballon d'Or of taking a subtle dig at the Brazilian winger.

Fans were quick to rally online, calling out the apparent oversight and demanding an explanation.

@GhostRMCF posted:

"Where is Vini in the picture????"

@Yoro15i shared:

'No vini in that photo"

@vaidesmaiar also asked:

"Why did you cut Vini from de pic?"

@jeffwellz commented:

"Chose the picture without Vini."

@Apxtips said:

"They cropped Vini out. Lmao"

@AntonioFerroFLA posted:

"They use a photo of Real Madrid without Vinícius jr. but is ok there is no racism."

How much does the Ballon d'Or winner get?

While the debate on whether Rodri was a deserved winner of the Ballon d'Or or not continues, attention will momentarily shift to what the Ballon d'Or is worth to players.

It is vital to note that there is no known prize money on offer for winning the Ballon d'Or. This means that Rodri, or Lionel Messi last year, and the many other winners of yesteryear, did not get a dime for being crowned football royalty.

However, as the Athletic expounds, there are indirect rewards that come after winning the Golden Ball. A player is assured of a windfall through endorsements and sponsorship deals and, depending on the deals they have with their clubs, hefty bonuses.

The winners are also guaranteed a lifetime ticket to future Ballon d'Or ceremonies.

How Rodri won the 2024 Ballon d'Or Award

YEN.com.gh has also broken down how Rodri beat Vinicius Junior to the award.

Real Madrid were left red-faced after their Brazilian superstar was ignored for the award.

There are three criteria the voters look at before deciding on the winner.

