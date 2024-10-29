Argentina and Inter Miami captain Lionel Messi sent out a heartwarming message to the 2024 Ballon d'Or winners

Despite being dethroned as the best player on the planet, Messi didn't hesitate to show his class with a thoughtful gesture

He still holds the unmatchable accolade of the most decorated player in the history of the Ballon d'Or Awards

Lionel Messi once again displayed his legendary grace by extending a heartfelt message to the winners and nominees of the 2024 Ballon d'Or Awards.

The Argentine icon, along with long-time rival Cristiano Ronaldo, missed nomination for the first time since 2003, a milestone that marked the end of an era for the duo in world football.

Lionel Messi delivered a thoughtful message to Rodri and the other winners and nominees of the 68th Ballon d'Or Awards. Photos by Simon Bruty and Franck Fife.

Rodri succeeds Messi as Ballon d'Or winner

In their absence, Manchester City's midfield powerhouse Rodri made history by becoming the club's first Ballon d'Or recipient, BBC reports.

The Spaniard edged out Real Madrid's Brazilian star Vinicius Jr. to claim the title as Messi's successor.

Messi's heartwarming message to Ballon d'Or winners

Unaffected by not being nominated, Messi reached out to honour those celebrated at the 68th edition of the prestigious awards.

The Inter Miami captain, who holds the record number of Ballon d'Or titles, saved special recognition for his Argentine national teammate Emiliano Martinez.

Per Footboom, Martinez, the world’s top goalkeeper, achieved back-to-back Yashin Trophy victories and received particular praise from Messi.

"Congratulations to all the winners and nominated ones for the Ballon d'Or 2024," Messi wrote in an Instagram post.

He added, "Especially to Dibu, what a great, another award for the best goalkeeper in the world. And to Lautaro, to Scaloni, and Garnacho."

Real Madrid boycott Ballon d'Or Awards

While Messi’s words radiated warmth and encouragement despite his absence from the nominations, Real Madrid's response contrasted sharply.

Disappointed that Vinicius had missed out on the Golden Ball, the Spanish giants refrained entirely from attending the gala held at the Theatre du Chatelet.

None of Madrid’s six nominees, nor any club representatives, travelled to Paris, signalling their clear displeasure with the event organizers, France Football.

Ancelotti sends message to Vinicius

After the 2024 Ballon d'Or announcement, Carlo Ancelotti responded quickly to Vinicius Jr. missing out on the award.

Ancelotti, who was named coach of the year, acknowledged his award on Instagram, making a pointed reference to Vinicius in his message.

Why Vinicius missed out on Ballon d'Or

In related news, YEN.com.gh reported that France Football’s chief editor, Vincent Garcia, shed light on why Vinicius Junior missed out on the Ballon d'Or.

The City star became the first Spaniard since 1960 to clinch the esteemed award in a surprising announcement on Monday night.

Initially, Vinicius had been the frontrunner after an impressive season, steering Real Madrid to league and Champions League victories.

