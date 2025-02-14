Athletic Bilbao star Nico Williams has proven to be a great ambassador for popular Ghanaian cuisine fufu

The Spanish-born winger of Ghanaian descent has never hidden his love for fufu and once claimed it fuelled his pace

Meanwhile, the 22-year-old is set to return to action after missing a couple of games for the Basque region club

Football isn’t just about tactics and technique—it’s also about culture, bonding, and shared experiences.

Among the many ways players connect is through food, a powerful reminder of home that brings people together beyond the pitch.

Nico Williams treated his Athletic Bilbao teammates to authentic Ghanaian meal fufu and groundnut soup. Photos by NurPhoto/Getty and @eurofootcom/X.

From pre-match rituals to post-game meals, athletes often find comfort in the flavours they grew up with, and sometimes they take the opportunity to introduce their teammates to something special.

Nico Williams introduces teammates to fufu

At Athletic Bilbao, Spanish-born Ghanaian winger Nico Williams recently turned a team meal into a cultural exchange, treating his teammates Adama Boiro and Álvaro Djaló to an authentic taste of West Africa.

He served them fufu and groundnut soup, a staple dish in Ghanaian households known for its rich flavours and hearty texture.

While some players were pleasantly surprised by the unfamiliar combination, others eagerly embraced the new experience.

A now-viral video captured the moment, highlighting the lighter side of football—where camaraderie extends beyond the game and onto the dinner table.

Food, much like football, has the power to bridge cultures, and for Nico and his elder brother Iñaki Williams, sharing Ghanaian cuisine has always been a cherished tradition, per Ghanaweb.

What’s next for Nico Williams?

Beyond off-field bonding, Nico is preparing for his return to competitive action.

According to Sofascore, Athletic Bilbao will travel to the RCDE Stadium to face Espanyol on Sunday, February 16, as they continue their chase of league leaders Real Madrid.

The encounter will be particularly significant for Nico, who is set to make his comeback after missing the last two matches due to a muscle injury.

With his pace, dribbling, and creativity, his return could provide a timely boost for Bilbao’s attacking threat.

Nico Williams settles GOAT debate

In another publication, YEN.com.gh reported that the enduring Cristiano Ronaldo vs Lionel Messi debate remains a hot topic among football fans and analysts.

The latest to share his perspective is Nico Williams, the Spanish-born winger of Ghanaian descent.

Beyond giving his take on the GOAT conversation, Nico also weighed in on how he compares to his brother, Inaki Williams, in terms of skill and ability.

