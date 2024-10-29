Rodri claimed the 2024 Ballon d'Or Award ahead of Real Madrid and Brazil winger Vinicius Jr. on Monday night

Real Madrid boycotted the ceremony following news that Vinicius would not be awarded the Ballon d'Or

Meanwhile, Los Blancos have blamed UEFA for the unexpected outcome of Rodri pipping Vinicius to the prestigious honour

Manchester City's midfield general, Rodri, shared that he received a heartfelt congratulatory message from a Real Madrid player following his 2024 Ballon d'Or victory.

The 28-year-old edged past Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior to claim the coveted honour on Monday, October 28, at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris.

Dani Carvajal remains the only Real Madrid player to send a congratulatory message to Rodri after he won the Ballon d'Or prize. Photos by Michael Regan - UEFA and Franck Fife.

Real Madrid snub Ballon d'Or Awards as Rodri wins prize

However, the result didn’t sit well with Real Madrid, whose players and staff chose to skip the event, protesting Vinicius’s omission from the top spot, per The Guardian.

The absence of Madrid’s six nominees and club representatives underscored their disappointment with the award’s outcome.

The Madrid player who congratulated Rodri

Despite this tension, Rodri revealed that his close friend and Madrid right-back, Dani Carvajal, reached out in a show of sportsmanship.

“I talked to Carva; he deserved it too!” Rodri noted, as cited by MadridXtra.

“The first call I received when I left [the gala] was from him. He’s a player with whom I’m very close, even more so now with the injury. He’s a player who shares the same values as me; he congratulated me.”

Rodri’s tribute to Carvajal highlights a bond that transcends club rivalries, underlining mutual respect and the sportsmanship integral to football’s competitive spirit.

Real Madrid blames UEFA for Vinicius snub

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that Real Madrid has held UEFA accountable for Vinicius Junior’s Ballon d'Or snub this year.

The club claims that their strained relationship with UEFA, primarily due to their backing of the European Super League, may have influenced the decision.

Additionally, Madrid argued that if the criteria favoured Rodri, Dani Carvajal should have been considered, expressing clear discontent with the outcome.

Pep Guardiola criticises Vinicius

In another report, YEN.com.gh noted that Pep Guardiola seemed to criticise Vinicius for missing the 2024 Ballon d'Or Awards ceremony.

The Spanish manager’s remarks came after Vinicius opted not to attend Monday night's event.

For context, an insider from France Football also revealed why the Brazilian forward ultimately lost the award to Rodri.

Source: YEN.com.gh