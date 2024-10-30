Black Stars right-back Tariq Lamptey registered his first goal of the season in the EFL Cup game against Liverpool

The Ghana international's strike was late as the Reds edged the Seagulls on Wednesday night at the Amex Park

Lamptey excelled on the flanks as he played full throttle for Fabian Hurzeler's men in the Round of 16 of the competition

Ghanaian defender Tariq Lamptey netted his first goal of the season for Brighton and Hove Albion in the EFL Cup game against Liverpool.

The Black Stars right-back fired from outside the box to reduce the deficit late in the game at the Amex Park.

Despite pushing for a late equaliser, Liverpool remained resolute as they progressed to the quarter-final at the expense of Brighton.

Ghana defender Tariq Lampety scores in Brighton's EFL Cup defeat to Liverpool. Photo: Charlotte Wilson.

In a video shared on social media, Lamptey's shot took a deflection off English-born Ghanaian Jarell Quansah before ending up in the net.

The 24-year-old, who has struggled with game time this season due to niggling injuries, seems to have rediscovered his form after also providing an assist in the game against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the league over the weekend.

Meanwhile, in a highly entertaining game, Cody Gakpo scored a brace in the space of 15 minutes in the second-half to hand the visitors a two-goal lead before the 63rd minute.

Simon Adingra pulled one back for the Seagulls with nine minutes remaining but the Reds restored their two-goal lead four minutes later through Luis Diaz, as reported by 90 Min.

Lamptey reduced the deficit in the 89th minute but it was too late for Brighton to complete a comeback.

Lamptey convinces Fabian Hurzeler

Having spent most of the time on the bench with Joel Veltman preferred over Lamptey, the Ghanaian wing-back gradually worked his way into the team.

After a convincing display against Wolves, Lamptey was handed a starting role against the Reds.

The Ghanaian impressed and was one of Brighton's brightest players on the pitch.

Sulemana serves assist in Southampton win

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghanaian winger Kamaldeen Sulemana proved decisive for Southampton as the Saints advanced to the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup with a last-gasp win over Stoke City.

The Black Stars forward, who recently made an injury comeback, climbed off the bench in the 81st minute to deliver the match-winning assist in the Cup competition.

Sulemana has played cameo roles in the last three games since his return as he builds on his comeback by getting more game time.

