Hooliganism in Ghana football is on the rise, even following the death of Asante Kotoko supporter Nana Pooley

Fan violence in the Ghana Division One League has escalated this season, with Attram De Visser Academy's team bus vandalized

Several De Visser's players also sustained various degrees of injuries and are receiving treatment

In a shocking turn of events, Ghanaian football finds itself once again grappling with the specter of hooliganism after an alleged attack on the Attram De Visser football team’s bus following their 1-0 defeat to True Democracy in today’s Division One fixture.

The incident, which saw the team's bus vandalized, has quickly gone viral on social media, reigniting concerns over violence in the sport, just a month after the tragic death of Pooley during the highly charged GPL game between Nsoatreman FC and Asante Kotoko on February 2.

Ghana football hooliganism crisis intensifies

The clash between True Democracy and Attram De Visser seemed to have been a typical competitive match on paper, but tensions soon flared as the final whistle blew. Fans of the True Democracy side, reportedly enraged by the loss, allegedly stormed the Attram De Visser team’s bus, attacking players, staff, and causing extensive damage to the vehicle.

The viral video footage shows broken windows, smashed lights, and a shattered windscreen, and injured players and officials, painting a grim picture of the events that unfolded after the final whistle.

The damage to the bus is only part of the troubling story. Sources close to the incident suggest that several players and staff members narrowly escaped injury, with some reportedly shaken by the close call. It’s a stark reminder of the dangers that continue to linger in Ghanaian football, where passionate fans can quickly turn hostile, particularly when their expectations are not met.

No lessons learnt after Pooley's murder

This disturbing incident comes on the heels of another devastating event that shook the footballing community in Ghana, the death of Pooley, a fan of Asante Kotoko, during a clash with Nosatreman FC. The demise of the passionate Kotoko rocked the entire nation, with an ex-Kotoko board member hailing him as the club's greatest ever supporter.

The tragedy highlighted the deep-rooted issue of hooliganism and violence in the country’s football culture, and many had hoped that the outcry would lead to meaningful changes in how the sport is handled.

Yet, after just one month, the violence appears to have continued unabated, with the Attram De Visser incident demonstrating that little has been done to curb such behavior.

For fans and players alike, the repeated occurrences of football-related violence have become a dark cloud hanging over the sport, preventing the game from being enjoyed in the way it should be as a fair and competitive contest.

In the wake of the recent attack as well as the recent Elmina Sharks vs Swedru All Black Stars problematic game, many are calling for immediate action from football authorities from the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

While there have been efforts to improve security at matches, this attack highlights the need for stronger measures to prevent such outbursts of violence, including better policing, stricter sanctions for clubs and their supporters, and more effective fan education.

Otumfour pays tribute to Pooley

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Otumfour Osei Tutu's wish of Asante Kotoko winning the Ghana Premier League as a befitting honour for the late supporter Pooley who was murdered at a Ghana Premier League match.

