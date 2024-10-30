Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus exhibited a beautiful piece of skill to score a fine goal during West Ham training

The West Ham United star is serving a three-game ban following his red card in the Premier League game against Spurs

The ex-Ajax player is expected to return to action for the Hammers after November's international break

Black Stars midfielder Mohammed Kudus served his West Ham teammates with a moment of brilliance during training after netting a clever dinking goal.

The Ghana international started the first of his three-game suspension after watching the Hammers' Premier League win over Manchester United from the stands at the London Olympic Stadium last Sunday.

The midfielder will miss two more matches for receiving a straight red card during the game against Tottenham Hotspurs on October 19, 2024.

Mohammed Kudus displays lovely skill to score beautiful goal at West Ham training. Photo: West Ham United FC.

Source: Getty Images

However, the 24-year-old seems to have put behind him the turbulent moment of his Premier League career as he took training seriously.

In a video that was shared on social media, Kudus beat his marker with a lovely piece of dribble before dinking the ball past goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

Kudus will miss the upcoming game against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground as well as the visit of Everton.

He will be expected to return to action after the international break when the London club faces Newcastle United.

Kudus to learn from punishment

During the match against Spurs, Kudus simply lost his head after a spat with Micky Van de Ven and Pape Matar Sarr.

Having been charged with 'violent conduct and improper way of acting' by the English FA, the former Ajax man is expected to learn lessons after his suspension.

Kudus has been a key figure for the Hammers since joining the club from Ajax in the summer of 2023. This season Kudus has already netted two goals in eight Premier League games, per Transfermarkt.

Summerville dedicates goal to Kudus

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that West Ham United winger Crysencio Summerville has opened up after celebrating with the suspended Mohammed Kudus during their Premier League victory over Manchester United.

Summerville opened the scoring at the Olympic Stadium as the Hammers returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over the Red Devils.

Kudus was not involved in action as he began his three-match ban following his red card in the game against Tottenham Hotspurs last season.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh