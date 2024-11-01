Former Barcelona manager Xavi Hernandez reportedly brought a shaman to the Montjuic Olympic Stadium locker room to rid the space of "negative energies."

Xavi initially considered stepping down as Barcelona manager but was persuaded to stay.

Ironically, when he later wanted to continue in the role, he was dismissed.

In May of this year, Barcelona formally replaced Xavi with German coach Hansi Flick in a pivotal move that shaped President Joan Laporta's second term.

Xavi invited 'Shaman' to Barcelona locker room

According to a report from ABC's Salvador Sostres, Xavi conducted the cleansing ceremony discreetly, waiting until only security staff were present in the stadium.

The report further states that Laporta became aware of Xavi’s actions from security personnel but chose not to interfere, mindful of preserving his relationship with the coach.

The story has raised eyebrows within Barcelona's management, with some officials casting doubt on the report’s authenticity.

During his tenure as head coach from 2021 to 2024, Xavi helmed 143 matches, achieving an average of 2.07 points per game and leading the team to win both La Liga and the Spanish Supercopa.

Despite these successes, the ritual reflects the mounting pressure on Xavi to counter persistent challenges on and off the pitch.

Whether the shaman's visit was merely symbolic or an earnest attempt to influence the team's fortunes, it demonstrates the lengths Xavi went to in support of his squad.

With or without a shaman, his era as Barcelona’s coach will be remembered for its passionate dedication and unconventional moments.

