A dyed-in-the-wool Arsenal fan has urged Neymar Junior to leave Al-Hilal for the North London club

The 32-year-old has previously been linked with a potential move to the Premier League, but it never materialised

Meanwhile, Neymar is on the cusp of returning to the pitch after a lengthy injury lay-off from last season

Brazilian superstar Neymar Junior has been encouraged to consider a move to Arsenal, sparking speculation about his potential return to Europe.

The intriguing proposition emerged during a recent boxing event in Saudi Arabia, where boxing promoter and lifelong Arsenal supporter Frank Warren made a public appeal to Neymar.

Neymar Junior has been urged to ditch Al-Hilal for a move to Arsenal. Photos by Vincenzo Izzo and Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

Neymar urged to join Arsenal

Neymar, currently playing for Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, attended the much-anticipated fight between Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol on Saturday.

Seated ringside, the 32-year-old found himself next to Warren, who took advantage of the moment to pitch a move to North London.

Warren, an avid Arsenal fan, was heard saying, as quoted by Tribuna:

"This guy," pointing towards Neymar, "He's coming to England. He's coming, and he's going to play for Arsenal."

Warren went further, adding, "When are you coming to Arsenal? We need you!"

Although Neymar didn’t give a verbal response, his smile indicated some amusement at the suggestion.

Neymar's time in Saudi Arabia

Neymar's current contract with Al-Hilal runs until 2025, but his name has always attracted attention from Europe’s elite clubs.

His long absence from action due to a knee ligament injury has kept him off the pitch, though he has now returned to training and is gearing up for a comeback, beIN Sports reports.

Despite his absence, Al-Hilal has thrived, sitting atop the Saudi Pro League, three points clear of rivals Al-Ittihad, with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr in third.

Neymar's potential return could bolster his side's efforts to maintain their top position, but the prospect of a move to Arsenal adds an interesting twist to his next steps.

Neymar 'wants' Barcelona return

While Neymar has been encouraged to join Arsenal, YEN.com.gh reported that the Brazilian star has reportedly expressed a strong desire to return to Barcelona, the club where he initially rose to European stardom.

Neymar is said to be keen on reuniting with the Catalan giants, even willing to make considerable sacrifices to ensure the move happens.

Source: YEN.com.gh