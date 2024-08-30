The Huge Amount of Money Neymar Has Earned in Saudi Pro League Since Leaving PSG

Neymar joined Al Hilal just over a year ago, becoming the Saudi Pro League's most expensive acquisition

The Brazilian phenom completed a two-year contract at Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal after six years with Paris Saint-Germain

Per reports, The deal for the former Barcelona player is understood to be worth about 90m euros (£77.6m) plus add-ons

Brazil star Neymar made history as the most expensive player ever in the Saudi Pro League when he joined Al Hilal just over a year ago.

Al Hilal spent approximately £86.3 million on the Brazilian star, leading to a substantial loss for Paris Saint-Germain, who had initially paid £200 million for him in 2017.

Neymar completed a two-year contract at Saudi Arabia's Al-Hilal after six years with Paris Saint-Germain. Photo: Photo by Yasser Bakhsh.

Source: Getty Images

Upon signing a two-year contract, Neymar instantly became one of the highest-paid players in the league.

Cristiano Ronaldo remains the top earner in Saudi Arabia, pulling in an astounding £177 million annually.

However, Neymar hasn't been far behind in his earnings since departing Europe.

How much has Neymar earned in Saudi Arabia?

According to Sportbible, the ex-Barcelona star takes home approximately £2.65 million per week with the Riyadh-based Al Hilal.

Having spent around 54 weeks with the club, Neymar has amassed a staggering £143.1 million during his time in Saudi Arabia.

Though the 32-year-old was handsomely compensated at both Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain, his Al Hilal contract has elevated him to an entirely new level of financial success.

What's next for Neymar?

Neymar has only made five appearances for Al Hilal after suffering a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament while playing for Brazil in October 2023.

This injury sidelined him for the rest of the season, leading to his deregistration from the squad.

Despite having stars like Ruben Neves, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Kalidou Koulibaly, and Aleksandar Mitrovic, Al Hilal felt Neymar's absence and ended up finishing third in the league.

However, Diario AS has reported that Neymar is nearing a return to action, as Al Hilal recently shared photos of him back in training.

Neymar among GOAT wingers

Earlier, YEN.com.gh ranked the greatest wingers in the history of football, with Brazilian icon Neymar making the list.

Wingers have always been a fan favourite, as few things excite football enthusiasts more than a player displaying speed or skill on the flanks.

Over the years, the evolution of formations and tactics has led to wingers taking on various roles.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh