Fans are convinced that one of FC Barcelona's attackers is the club's best player of the season midway into the campaign

Under Hansi Flick, La Blaugrana have average 3.44 goals per game, signalling their red-hot form in front of goal

One of the front three became the first player in Europe's top five leagues to reach double figures in goals and assists

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Football fans have showered Raphinha with praise, hailing him as FC Barcelona's best player after yet another masterclass in the UEFA Champions League.

Nearly overlooked during the summer transfer window, the Brazilian winger has proven indispensable since the 2024/25 season kicked off, becoming a pivotal force under Hansi Flick’s management at Barcelona.

Barcelona's front three, comprising Lamine Yamal, Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha, have been unstoppable this season. Photo by NurPhoto.

Source: Getty Images

Raphinha's stunning form this season

Raphinha has showcased not only his scoring touch but also an impressive creative spark, consistently driving Barcelona’s attacking play.

After his stellar display against Crvena Zvezda, Raphinha became the first player across Europe’s top leagues this season to record double figures in both goals (12) and assists (10).

In Wednesday's Champions League clash, the 27-year-old was instrumental, supplying two assists and finding the net himself before being substituted just shy of the hour mark.

Fans label Raphinha the 'best'

Barcelona’s victory extended their winning streak to six across all competitions, and fans turned to X (formerly Twitter) to voice their admiration for the Brazilian's dazzling form.

@Kaypoisson1 was emphatic, stating that Raphinha is worthy of football's top individual honour:

"Best player in the world currently... Ballon d’Or next year🤝."

@bukasa_mathieu highlighted the Brazilian's reliability, saying:

"Always delivers 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥He is the player on form."

@NattyLightBurps went further, foreseeing an illustrious future for the winger at Camp Nou:

"He will become one of the 🐐 at Barca👑."

@Agarnaecho7 didn't hold back admiration, simply proclaiming:

"This boy is a beast."

@Koja_hun_ywr captured the collective sentiment, stating:

"What a player."

Raphinha’s remarkable blend of precision, pace, and flair has elevated him into one of Barcelona’s standout performers, even above Lamine Yamal, arguably.

This has cemented his status as a fan favourite and sparked discussions about his place among Europe’s elite.

Lewandowski received rave reviews

Likewise, YEN.com.gh highlighted Robert Lewandowski's impressive performance in Barcelona's recent Champions League victory against Crvena Zvezda.

The prolific Polish striker was in exceptional form, scoring twice in the 5-2 win over the Serbian giants.

This brace brought Lewandowski's UCL goal tally to 99, placing him just behind Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo on the all-time scoring leaderboard.

Raphinha honours Lamine Yamal with gold iPhone

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Raphinha honoured his teammate Lamine Yamal’s Kopa Trophy achievement with a unique gesture—a custom gold iPhone.

This luxury gift went beyond aesthetics, symbolizing Raphinha’s encouragement and support for Yamal’s promising career.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh