Ghana coach Otto Addo has named Leicester City forward Jordan Ayew as captain for the upcoming AFCON qualifiers

The Black Stars will face Angola in Luanda next week before engaging Angola in their final group game the following week

The former African champions desperately need to win the two games to stand a slim chance of qualifying for AFCON

Black Stars coach Otto Addo has changed the team's leadership ahead of the final two matches in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Mohammed Kudus captained the team during the games against Sudan last month following the absence of Arsenal star Thomas Partey.

Addo has dropped Partey for the matches against Angola and Niger while Andre Ayew is yet to make a return since March 2024.

Otto Addo names Jordan Ayew as captain as Mohammed Kudus drops to deputy. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars.

Source: Getty Images

Ahead of the games next week, the former Black Stars player has named Jordan Ayew as captain with Alexander Djiku and Kudus as his deputies.

"Jordan Ayew will captain the Black Stars in Partey's absence, as I believe Mohammed Kudus still has a lot to learn," said Addo at a presser in Accra.

The Black Stars will travel to Luanda next week for the game against Angola on November 15 before hosting Niger in the final Group F match in Accra on November 18.

Ghana needs to win their final two matches to stand a chance of qualifying for the Africa Cup of Nations with hopes Sudan fail to pick a point in their games against Niger and Angola.

Ayew's experience key in leading Black Stars

The Leicester City forward remains the most capped player in the current squad and his experience will be key in leading the Black Stars in the final two matches.

Although, the Black Stars are on the verge of missing the tournament in Morocco next year, Ayew is expected to inspire the team in the games against Angola and Niger.

Ayew led Ghana to victories in the World Cup qualifiers against Mali and the Central African Republic, scoring four goals in the two matches, as reported by Graphic Online.

Partey dropped for AFCON qualifiers

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Arsenal star Thomas Partey has been dropped from the Black Stars squad to face Angola and Niger in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers in November.

Otto Addo named a 25-man squad for the final two matches in Group F of the AFCON qualifiers, as Ghana holds on to its slim hopes of qualifying for the tournament in Morocco.

Partey missed last month's double-header against Sudan after failing to travel to Ghana due to illness.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh