The Ghana Police Service has arrested Nsoatreman FC owner, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, and two others over Nana Pooley's death

In their preliminary search, the police retrieved a gun and dressed with suspected blood stains from one of the suspects,

Nana Pooley was stabbed to death at the Nana Konamansah Park during Kotoko's 1-0 defeat to Nsoatreman

The Ghana Police Service has commenced investigations into the death of Nana Pooley, a die-hard Asante Kotoko fan, during the club's recent league game and arrested three suspects.

Nana Pooley was allegedly murdered during the Ghana Premier League encounter between Nsoatreman FC and Kotoko on Sunday, February 2, 2025.

The highly-tensed game at the Nana Konamansah Park ended 1-0 in favour of Nsoatreman, the home team.

Kotoko's Nana Pooley stabbed to death

Nana Pooley, known in private life as Francis Yaw Frimpong, was allegedly stabbed to death during the second half of the game on Sunday.

According to multiple reports, alleged Nsoatreman supporters wanted to attack Pooley over claims that he had insulted the club owner, Ignatius Baffour Awuah. To save him from the attack, some Kotoko supporters helped the deceased to get out of the match venue.

However, he was allegedly ambushed by some other Nsoatreman FC supporters, with one stabbing him in the ribs. Images that surfaced on social media showed Pooley lying on the ground struggling for his life as others tried to help him.

Police arrest Nsoatreman owner and 2 others

Following the incident, the police have arrested the club owner, Ignatius Baffour Awuah, and the two others, Agyeman Duah Owusu and Kyeremeh Joseph.

In a statement released on Monday, February 3, 2024, the police indicated that Baffour Awuah, a former MP for Sunyani West and Minister of Employment and Labour Relations, and the two other suspected were in custody helping investigations.

As part of the investigations, a special team from the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) headquarters has been deployed to assist the Bono Regional Police Command.

Gun, bloodstained dressed found in suspect's room

The statement further indicated that an initial search has been conducted in the house of one of the suspects, Agyemang Duah.

In their search, the police retrieved a gun, an MP 23 pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition, and two dresses with suspected bloodstains.

See the police statement below

Ghanaians commend police over arrests

The announcement has piqued many people's praise for the Ghana Police Service.

Akan King

"Great job Ghana Police Service , now pay attention to the social media bloggers instigating tribal war. This is just football but it might be taken differently by some people, looking at the ongoing tribal attacks among the Bono and Asantes."

Jocy Ittah said:

"In current I G P we trust, swift response, keep your good works and no one will change you .God bless."

Stephen Adu-Gyan said:

"Good work sir and God bless you for your quick response. Try and delve into this unfortunate incident. No one is above the law."

Sampson Asaah said:

"Arrest and prosecute those police officers including the ambulance service driver who were on duty that day. How can officers who is to maintain peace and order stand aloof and which a citizen die. God is watching you guys and everyone will give an account of his stewardship on the judgement day. May thunder fire all those officers and culprits. Any drop of tears from the widow and the kids should be a curse onto you guys."

Nana Pooley's wife speaks on his death

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that the wife of Pooley had spoken for the first time since her husband's tragic passing.

Gifty had been eagerly anticipating her husband’s return after he left Kumasi to watch Kotoko’s first game of the second half of the season.

Speaking to LUV FM from their home, an emotional she broke down in tears, unable to come to terms with the devastating loss.

