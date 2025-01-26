England and Chelsea winger Cole Palmer has shared his admiration for Ghanaian attacking midfielder Mohammed Kudus

Palmer ranked the Ghanaian midfielder as one of the most skillful players in the English Premier League

Kudus, who has had a purple patch form this season, will be making his 51st appearance in the league against Aston Villa

Chelsea star Cole Palmer has extolled the qualities of Ghanaian midfielder Mohammed Kudus, claiming he is a very good player.

Kudus has been outstanding for West Ham United since arriving in England in the summer of 2023 from Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam.

The Black Stars midfielder scored 14 goals and provided 6 assists in his maiden campaign at the London club. This season, Kudus has already scored three Premier League goals.

The 24-year-old reached 50 Premier League games in the game against Crystal Palace at the London Olympic Stadium last week.

He is already attracting interest from Liverpool, Machester City and Arsenal in the January transfer window.

In a video shared on social media, Palmer was asked to rank some of the most skillful players in the Premier League. The list included Manchester City's Phil Foden, Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace and Kudus.

Palmer placed his compatriots Foden and Eze in first and second positions, respectively, before putting Kudus third.

However, he explained his choices, praising Kudus' technical ability and strength.

“Everything. He’s fast, strong, technically good. I think he’s a very, very, very good player," said Palmer.

Palmer has been Chelsea's best player since joining the Blues from rivals Manchester City.

Kudus eyes victory against Aston Villa

Kudus will once again be expected to lead the frontline for West Ham United when they face Aston Villa on Sunday in the Premier League.

Under new manager Graham Potter, the Clarets and Blue are chasing a second win in the league.

He told the club's official website:

“[Sunday’s game will be] very tough. I believe, just like every other game in the league. It's very tough to get points in every game in the league, at the top or bottom of the league. The mentality and the focus is always the same, whichever team we play.

“Villa is a top team and we are very aware of that. We played them last two weeks ago recently in the cup and we know what to expect. Definitely, we will be ready for it since we have been preparing for the whole week for that.”

Kudus will be making his 51st Premier League appearance for West Ham against Aston Villa.

Kudus reaches new milestone

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that midfielder Mohammed Kudus reached a new milestone in the English Premier League during Saturday's match between West Ham United and Crystal Palace.

The Ghana international started and lasted the entire duration as the Hammers suffered a home defeat to London rivals Crystal Palace.

Kudus, who joined West Ham in the summer of 2023, was making his 50th appearance in the Premier League. Unfortunately for the Ghana international, his 50th game in the English top-flight was marred by the defeat to the Eagles.

