Reason Why Real Madrid President Will Pick Mbappe Over Vinicius if Necessary

Real Madrid's attack has yet to fully gel this season, and with Kylian Mbappe's arrival, the frontline has encountered some unexpected challenges.

Carlo Ancelotti, initially successful in balancing Jude Bellingham, Rodrygo Goes, and Vinicius Junior in attack, now faces complications as Mbappe’s role disrupts the established rhythm.

Ancelotti has opted to play Mbappe centrally, pushing Vinicius to the left.

However, reports suggest that Mbappe’s camp is growing concerned over his early days in Madrid, questioning if this tactical shift might hinder his career.

The strategy seems to place both forwards in positions less suited to their strengths, impacting Real's coherence in attack.

Perez will pick Mbappe over Vinicius

According to Sport, Vinicius is currently more decisive, leading to hesitations about moving him from his favoured left-wing spot—something Mbappe might prefer as his own.

Amid growing local media criticism, Mbappe’s representatives are wary. They reportedly understand that if Real Madrid President Florentino Perez faces a choice between the two stars, he may favour Mbappe.

The situation remains fluid, with Real Madrid confident they can eventually integrate the duo effectively. But the speculation surrounding Vinicius’ future—particularly regarding a potentially lucrative move to Saudi Arabia—adds another layer of uncertainty.

As the season progresses, finding a harmonious way to leverage both Mbappe's and Vinicius' talents will be key, especially if Real Madrid hopes to compete at the highest level without sacrificing one of their star forwards.

Ancelotti blames Mbappe for Madrid's struggles

YEN.com.gh also reported that Carlo Ancelotti has allegedly pinpointed one of his star players as a significant factor impacting Real Madrid's performance this season.

The team has struggled to replicate last season’s success, currently trailing Barcelona in La Liga and encountering difficulties in the Champions League.

Ancelotti reportedly believes that the squad's tactical imbalance is largely due to Mbappe’s minimal defensive contributions.

