The conundrum on Mohammed Kudus' shirt number for the Black Stars lingers ahead of the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers

Kudus ditched his No.20 jersey to wear the No.10 shirt in Ghana's doubleheader against Kwesi Appiah's Sudan last month

While the 24-year-old didn't excel in the iconic shirt, he could don the same jersey number against Angola and Niger

Ghanaian coach Prince George Koffie has weighed in on whether Mohammed Kudus should adopt the iconic number 10 shirt as Ghana heads into the decisive phase of the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers.

Kudus, who has usually preferred the No.20 jersey, surprised fans by wearing the revered 10 shirt during Ghana's recent doubleheader against Sudan.

Mohammed Kudus could wear the iconic No.10 shirt for the Black Stars when they face Angola and Niger in the final lap of the 2025 AFCON Qualifiers. Photo credit: @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Getty Images

The Black Stars No.10 shirt conundrum

Traditionally, this number has been reserved for Andre Ayew in the recent history of the Black Stars.

However, with Ayew absent from the national team since Otto Addo began his second tenure as Black Stars head coach, the famous number has remained unclaimed.

Kudus wore the 10 shirt in the first game against Sudan, though he struggled to replicate his usual dynamism, notably missing a clear chance, per Ghanaweb.

As the final qualifying round nears, it remains uncertain if the West Ham United playmaker will return to his familiar No.20 or stick with the 10.

Shoud Kudus wear No.10 shirt for Ghana?

To shed light on this jersey debate, YEN.com.gh sought insight from coach Koffie, who offered his perspective on the matter.

“Regarding the jersey number 10, I think it's up to him (Kudus) to decide,” shared Koffie, the former Great Olympics and Karela United coach.

“If he wants to wear the iconic number 10 shirt or go with his regular 20, it’s his decision. He’s worn both and should be the one to decide.”

As Ghana anticipates the final lap of the qualifiers, the 24-year-old's choice may not only reflect personal preference but also symbolise the level of responsibility he is ready to assume on the national stage.

Kudus opens up about his 'crazy' red card

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Mohammed Kudus spoke out about his red card incident during West Ham United's clash with Tottenham Hotspur.

The 24-year-old received an additional two-game suspension and a £60,000 fine from the English FA for improper conduct and violent behaviour in the October 19 match.

Kudus lost his composure, kicking and slapping defender Micky Van de Ven before shoving midfielder Pape Matar Sarr, which resulted in his dismissal from the game.

Top 5 players axed for Ghana's AFCON Qualifiers

In a recent publication, YEN.com.gh highlighted five notable players excluded from Ghana's squad for the upcoming matches against Angola and Niger.

While Mohammed Kudus is anticipated to play a central role in Ghana's final qualifiers, head coach Otto Addo has notably left out key players Thomas Partey and Andre Ayew from the roster.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh