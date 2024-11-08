Nottingham Forest duo celebrated English-Ghanaian winger Callum Hudson-Odoi in a Ghanaian way on his birthday

The former Chelsea and Bayer Leverkusen winger celebrated his 24th birthday on Thursday, November 7, 2024

The Ghana Football Association have not ended their pursuit of convincing the winger to play for the Black Stars

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

English-Ghanaian winger Callum Hudson-Odoi received a surprise from his Nottingham Forest teammates as he celebrated his 24th birthday.

The former Chelsea winger turned 24 on November 7, 2024.

While he received well wishes from friends and family as well as his club, defender Ola Aina and winger Anthony Elanga, who are both of African descent decided to celebrate him in a Ghanaian way.

Nottingham Forest defender Ola Aina gifts Callum Hudson-Odoi eggs on 24th birthday. Photo: Michael Regan/ Ulrik Pedersen.

Source: Getty Images

Aina who was born to Nigerian parents in England displayed the strong relationship between the West African rivals as he and Elanga presented a crate of eggs to Hudson-Odoi.

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Aina and Elanga were spotted handing over the eggs to Hudson-Odoi, who was trying to avoid the camera.

Hudson-Odoi remains on the radar of the Ghana Football Association over a potential switch in nationalities. Despite representing England at various youth levels, he is eligible to play for the Black Stars.

This season, the ex-Chelsea star has netted two goals in ten Premier League matches for Nottingham Forest, per Transfermarkt.

Ghana continue pursuit of Hudson-Odoi

Despite making three appearances for the English national team, Hudson-Odoi can still switch nationalities under the new FIFA rules.

The 24-year-old is yet to represent England at a major senior international tournament despite winning the FIFA U17 World Cup in 2017 with the Young Lions.

The Ghana Football Association in the past few years have been recruiting players of Ghanaian heritage born in Europe. Talks have been held with Hudson-Odoi but the winger is yet to make a decision on the Black Stars.

Semenyo named in EPL TOTW

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that in-form Ghanaian forward Antoine Semenyo has been named in the Premier League Team of the Week.

The 24-year-old was included in the official team of matchday 10 after his explosive display against Manchester City on Saturday.

Semenyo scored as AFC Bournemouth ended the champions' unbeaten run in the Premier League in 2024 with a 2-1 victory at the Vitality Park.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh