Top Journalist Explains Why He Didn't Vote Vinicius for Ballon d'Or

The 2024 Ballon d'Or Award is now water under the bridge after Man City's Rodri edged Vinicius to the prize almost a fortnight ago

Rodri emerged as the surprise winner of the 68th edition of the most coveted individual honour in football

While it is a foregone conclusion, the official voting results have emerged with Vinicius losing by a 'slim' margin

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior was entirely overlooked by three pundits, losing out on the Ballon d'Or.

The Brazilian star had been considered a favourite leading up to last month’s prestigious ceremony.

Top Journalist has explained why he didn't vote for Vinicius Junior in the Ballon d'Or race. Photos: Jose Jordan.

After learning he had narrowly missed out on the prestigious award to Manchester City midfielder Rodri, Vinicius and Real Madrid chose not to attend the Paris event.

Spain’s Rodri claimed the top spot, celebrated for his achievements in winning the Premier League and Euro 2024 with La Roja.

Now that the dust has settled, the details of Rodri’s win over Vinicius Jr. are stirring further debate due to their close scores.

According to L'Equipe via Besoccer, Rodri accumulated a total of 1,170 points, while Vinicius followed closely with 1,129.

Journalist on why he didn't vote for Vinicius

All indications suggest Vinicius lost the Ballon d'Or because three journalists didn’t even place him in their top 10, including Bruno Perezio from El Salvador.

Explaining his decision, Perezio said via Tribuna:

"I did not consider Vinicius Jr in my top 10 vote because he is not an example for Fair Play. He is a good player, but lacks respect for his opponents."

Few journalists openly explained their reasons for not voting for Vinicius, but fair play likely played a role.

Vinicius is often seen as a provocative player. He frequently argues with referees and opponents when things don’t go his way.

This behaviour has earned him more critics than supporters, despite his undeniable talent.

