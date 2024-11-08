The 2024 Ballon d'Or Award is now water under the bridge after Man City's Rodri edged Vinicius to the prize almost a fortnight ago

Rodri emerged as the surprise winner of the 68th edition of the most coveted individual honour in football

While it is a foregone conclusion, the official voting results have emerged with Vinicius losing by a 'slim' margin

The official breakdown of the 2024 Ballon d'Or results has reportedly emerged, shedding new light on Rodri's path to victory over fan-favourite Vinicius Junior.

Nearly two weeks after the Manchester City star lifted the prestigious award at the Theatre du Chatelet in Paris, the voting details reveal a tight contest, dispelling suspicions of a rigged outcome.

Vinicius Junior missed out on the Ballon d'Or Award to Rodri by 41 points.

Source: Getty Images

Rodri beats Vinicius to Ballon d'Or Award

Rodri, lauded as City's midfield dynamo, became the first midfielder since Luka Modric in 2018 to win the accolade.

His victory over the Brazilian forward sparked debate, as fans questioned the fairness of the result.

Yet, the voting data presents a close race, with Rodri narrowly edging out Vinicius by just 41 points.

According to L'Equipe via Besoccer, Rodri accumulated a total of 1,170 points, while Vinicius followed closely with 1,129.

Notably, both players had detractors among the jury: five journalists omitted Rodri from their top 10 selections, while Vinicius was left out by three.

This mixed reception did not deter Vinicius, who, though falling short, vowed to amplify his efforts, aiming for football’s highest individual honor in the near future.

How does the Ballon d'Or voting work?

The Ballon d’Or voting process itself involved 100 journalists—one representing each of the top 100 nations in FIFA's world rankings.

Each journalist submitted a top 10 list, assigning 15 points to their first-choice player, 12 to the second, followed by 10, 8, 7, 5, 4, 3, 2, and 1 point down the order, Marca reports.

The player with the highest cumulative score claimed the trophy.

As anticipation builds, the individual selections of each journalist will be publicly released on November 9, providing further insight into how Rodri’s stellar season resonated with the global voting panel.

Why Vinicius lost Ballon d'Or to Rodri

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported that France Football’s chief editor has shed light on what might have hampered Vinicius' chances of winning the Ballon d'Or, which was ultimately awarded to Rodri.

Despite being a top contender due to his significant impact on Real Madrid last season, the Brazilian winger narrowly missed out on the prestigious accolade.

Vinicius opens up after Ballon d'Or heartbreak

In an earlier article, YEN.com.gh reported that Vinicius shared his reaction after just missing out on the Ballon d'Or.

The Brazilian standout was considered a top contender for the award, but it ultimately went to Manchester City’s Rodri.

Notably, neither Vinicius nor any Real Madrid representatives were present at the 68th Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris.

