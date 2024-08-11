Black Stars forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer scores for Hamburger SV in Germany

The Ghana international has been in fine form for the Bundesliga II side in the new season

Konigsdoffer has netted three goals in two matches for the Bundesliga promotion chasers

Red-hot Ghana forward Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer has opened up on his early season form at German outfit Hamburger SV.

The Black Stars forward has netted three goals in two matches in the new Bundesliga II season as Die Rothosen maintained their unbeaten start to the campaign.

Konigsforffer opened the scoring in the game against Hertha Berlin on Saturday, August 10, 2024, before a late strike from Jonjoe Kenny levelled the scores at the end of the match.

Ransford Yeboah Konigsdorffer in action for Hamburger SV against Hertha Belin in the Bundesliga II. Photo: Christian Charisius/Picture Alliance.

Source: Getty Images

Konigsdorffer, a member of the Black Stars team at the Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast early this year, credited his form to the manager's faith in him.

He said after the game in a post-match interview:

"I’m pleased with the faith the gaffer has put in me and want to pay it back with my performances. It’s great that I’m developing as a player through gaining more experience."

The German-born Ghanaian forward is hoping for a good campaign as Hamburger eye a return to the topflight.

Konigsdorffer became a full Ghana international after making his debut in a friendly against Liberia, as reported by Bundesliga.

Konigsdorffer disappointed after Hertha draw

The Black Stars forward remains disappointed after Hamburger dominated the game against Hertha Berlin but could not finish off the match with a win.

'We dominated the game in the first half, both on the ball and defensively. We were a bit more passive in the second, and maybe concentrated too much on holding on to that one-goal advantage. We’ve learnt a lesson from this and we need to do better next time. It’s disappointing that we couldn’t get over the line today, but four points is okay, even if we’d obviously rather have had six," he said.

Konigsdorffer nets third goal of the season

