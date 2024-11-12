Ex-Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has insisted that re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo for the club was a mistake

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has opened up about the cautionary advice he received from his assistant, Kieran McKenna, before re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.

The Portuguese star made his much-anticipated return in the summer of 2021, scoring 24 goals in his first season back at Old Trafford.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted re-signing Cristiano Ronaldo was a mistake.

Source: Getty Images

However, Solskjaer left his role as manager, replaced by Ralf Rangnick on an interim basis and ultimately Erik ten Hag, and things went downhill for Ronaldo.

After a bit-part role in the first half of the 2022-23 season, the 39-year-old left for Al Nassr, criticising Ten Hag and the club as he departed quite acrimoniously.

Why it was a mistake to sign Ronaldo

Reflecting on the decision to re-sign the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Solskjaer admitted that McKenna, now Ipswich Town manager, had voiced concerns at the time.

On an NRK podcast, Solskjaer recalled McKenna's initial reaction after analyzing Ronaldo’s recent performances at Juventus.

"How are we going to defend ourselves? That’s the first thing he says," Solskjaer remembered McKenna remarking, hinting at how Ronaldo’s presence might strain United's defensive efforts.

"It was probably a wrong choice for all of us. But we felt it was the right decision then and there."

Looking back, Solskjaer expressed pride in his time as United manager, which saw him lead the team in 168 games from December 2018 until November 2021.

Though his tenure concluded without silverware, he felt he had built a solid foundation.

"We came third and second, reached several semi-finals, and unfortunately, we lost that final [against Villarreal]," he reflected, adding, “I think it was a lot of good, and we were on our way to something very good.”

What happened to McKenna?

McKenna, who initially joined Manchester United as a scout and U18 manager before becoming an assistant under Jose Mourinho, continued his role under both Michael Carrick and Ralf Rangnick.

In December 2021, the Northern Irishman took on his first senior managerial role with Ipswich Town, per TalkSPORT.

Since then, he has led the Tractor Boys to remarkable success, achieving back-to-back promotions and returning them to the Premier League.

Currently, Ipswich sit 17th in the top flight after securing their first win of the season against Tottenham on Sunday.

