Winning a league title is one of the most special moments for any footballer

However, there are a number of top players who have never tasted glory

The players include Liverpool legends Steven Gerrard and Jamie Carragher

Truth is, quite a number of football stars that enjoyed successful careers in the game never really made accomplishments that were commensurate to their talent.

Bobby Moore, Stanley Mathew and Socrates were never lucky to bag a league title but their potency was never put into question.

A number of players from the modern era, that is from the year 1992 going forward found themselves in this line.

While they enjoyed a good run during their playing career, they never really got a chance to taste league glory, which is often a measure of success.

As Europe's top leagues enter the final stretch of their top-flight campaign this season, YEN.com.gh takes a look at the top 10 best players to never win a league medal.

8. Giuseppe Signore

The Italian national who majorly played a centre forward is a clear definition a modern-era football star who was not lucky enough to win a league title.

Signore was fielded 175 times, netting 110 goals for Lazio in the Serie A.

Despite being voted as Serie A’s best player in 1993 and bagging the Capocannoniere award for the top league scorer three times, Signore never won a league title with Lazio.

7. Robbie Fowler

Per Planet Football, standing tall as the eighth-highest scorer in the premier league, Robbie Fowler played for a number of PL clubs, including Manchester City, Manchester United, Liverpool, Leeds United and Blackburn Rovers.

It is unbelievable that the 48-year-old never had the lucky star to win any PL title during his career.

6. Jay-Jay Okocha

This is possibly a surprise inclusion, especially considering that Bolton Wanderers, who Okocha played for were not really going to get into a race for any serious trophy.

Be that as it may, the former Nigeria national team midfielder is widely regarded as one of Africa's biggest football exports to Europe.

Okocha went to play for football giants such as PSG but all he managed were minor titles with the club, with the league always elusive.

5. Marco Reus

Marco Reus is arguably one of the most outstanding forwards/midfielders in Europe.

However, despite winning the World Cup with Germany, he has been unlucky to lift a league title.

When Reus landed at Dortmund, Bayern Munich were on an upward trajectory, winning a treble, and setting base for their royal era of 11 consecutive league titles.

4. Fernando Torres

Should we say we were lucky to have seen him play?

A World Cup. A Champions League, not forgetting that he netted 200 league goals to be precise.

However, this football master never won any league title during his time at Atletico Madrid, Liverpool, Chelsea and AC Millan.

3. Antoine Griezmann

The Frenchman is possibly one of the unluckiest footballers.

His decision to swap between Barcelona and Atletico Madrid has previously hurt his chances of winning a league title.

However, the forward still has an opportunity to lift one at some point in his career.

2. Steven Gerrard

Captaining Liverpool 38 times, and netting 21 goals between 2001 and 2014, truly Gerrad is one of the best footballers to have ever lived.

Despite the starry stint he had at Anfield, the legend never won any league title with the England giants.

1. Harry Kane

Finally, on this list, is Harry Kane.

The England international swapped Tottenham Hotspur for Bayern Munich in the summer of 2023.

The move was largely touted as one that sought to put Kane in a better position of winning titles.

However, he is unlikely to lift the Bundesliga this season, especially considering that Bayer Leverkusen are in the driving seat in the title race.

Source: AFP