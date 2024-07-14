Aurelien Tchouameni has opened up on his trip to Senegal, fresh after France was dumped out of Euro 2024

The Frenchman would perform some philanthropic works in the West African country via his foundation

He is expected to join his Real Madrid teammates for pre-season in the coming days ahead of the new season

French international, Aurelien Tchouameni, has shed light on the motive behind his visit to Senegal.

The Real Madrid midfield linchpin made the trip to West Africa on the back of France's elimination from the 2024 European Championship.

Aurelien Tchouameni hailed Senegal as a 'beautiful country' on his trip to the West African nation after France exited Euro 2024. Photos by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA and Anadolu.

As noted by Transfermarkt, Tchouameni played every game bar the opening game against Austria as Les Bleus reached the semi-final of the Euros before losing to Spain.

While he would have hoped to add the Henri Delaunay title to his bulging trophy cabinet, a wonder goal from Lamine Yamal and a Dani Olmo strike dashed those dreams.

He will now turn his attention to club football when he links up with his Los Blancos teammates in the coming days ahead of pre-season.

Tchouameni lands in Senegal after Euro 2024 exit

But before that, the 24-year-old is in Senegal as part of his holiday program lineup.

He was welcomed by enthusiastic Madridistas, who showed their affection for the Frenchman on his arrival in Dakar.

Why is Tchouameni in Senegal?

Tchouameni gave a heartwarming explanation for choosing the West African country as a holiday destination.

“I am here to discover this beautiful country. There are quite a few projects that will be set up via my foundation to help youth in Senegal,” he said, as quoted by Madrid Zone.

He would not be the first France international to visit Senegal and undertake humanitarian projects, with Patrice Evra and Patrick Vieira already leading the way.

Tchouameni opens up on love for Nigerian Afrobeat star

In a previous publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Aurelien Tchouameni caused a stir on Nigerian social media with a trending video of him discussing Afrobeats star Davido.

Tchouameni, appearing on the 'The Bridge' show with Davido, Cindy Bruna, and former Audemars Piguet CEO François-Henry Bennahmias, shared how he has been a long-time fan of the "Unavailable" singer.

