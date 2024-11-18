Otto Addo has addressed calls for him to leave his post as coach of the Black Stars after Ghana's AFCON debacle

The 49-year-old believes he remains the best man for the job despite intense public backlash

To underline Ghana's huge fall from grace, Otto Addo's side finished bottom of Group F behind Angola, Sudan and Niger

Otto Addo has pledged to continue as head coach of the Black Stars, undeterred by Ghana's failure to qualify for the 2025 African Cup of Nations.

This statement of commitment follows the team’s 2-1 loss to Niger in their final qualifier, marking a disheartening end to a campaign that yielded only three points and three goals over six matches.

Despite a promising debut strike from Jerry Afriyie, Ghana’s defensive vulnerabilities were laid bare, while a missed penalty from Mohammed Kudus in stoppage time highlighted their offensive struggles.

Finishing at the bottom of Group F and failing to register a single victory, the Black Stars now face an uncertain future, with Addo's tenure under heavy criticism, per GBC Online.

Otto Addo insists he won't resign

Still, Addo remains resolute, making it clear he has no plans to walk away from his role.

“I’m not the person who can resign. If I had done this, I would never have become a player or even a coach,” Addo remarked, as quoted by 3news, emphasising his resilience despite the mounting pressure.

His stance suggests an unwavering belief in his ability to guide the Black Stars through this challenging period, shifting focus now to upcoming competitions and the team’s long-term development.

Otto Addo involved in tense confrontation

In a related report, YEN.com.gh highlighted that Otto Addo engaged in a tense confrontation with a sports journalist after the Black Stars’ disappointing loss to Niger.

Following the game, the mood was charged at the post-match press conference, where emotions flared, leading to a heated exchange between Addo and the journalist.

The encounter escalated to the point that security personnel had to step in to calm the situation.

