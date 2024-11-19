Kurt Okraku has assured fans of his commitment to resolving the problems that led to the Black Stars' AFCON 2025 qualification setback

The Black Stars ended a poor Africa Cup of Nations qualifying run with a defeat to Niger on Monday in Accra

The four-time African champions failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations for the first time in 20 years

GFA President Kurt Okraku has pledged to tackle the issues plaguing the Black Stars after their disappointing failure to secure a spot in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Ghana's hopes of making it to the continental tournament were dashed after a dismal Group F campaign, ending with a 2-1 loss to Niger in Accra.

The Black Stars managed only three points from six matches, finishing bottom of the group.

Reflecting on the setback, Okraku acknowledged the emotional toll on fans and the nation. He posted on his Facebook page:

“From the highest heights of world football on the 29th of March 2022 to the lowest ebb of AFCON qualifying matches. My heart bleeds. This is not what we want or what we bargained for,” he said.

The GFA President emphasised the need for introspection and collective effort to rebuild.

“Only cool heads can win. We, as leaders of our sport, will stay together, be honest with ourselves, and fix this problem. The road to recovery is bumpy and rough, but our collective efforts and patience will prevail. Ghana, our beloved country, will rise again.”

Okraku also reassured fans of his commitment to improvement.

“As a Black Stars fan and as the leader, I share in your pain and in our pain. We will rise from this temporary setback. It shall be well.”

What's next for the GFA?

The GFA Executive Council is set to meet on Wednesday to address the team’s underperformance and make critical decisions, including the future of coach Otto Addo, per Ghanasoccernet.

The association faces mounting pressure to overhaul the team and restore its former glory.

Otto Addo involved in tense confrontation

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted that Otto Addo engaged in a tense confrontation with a sports journalist after the Black Stars’ disappointing loss to Niger.

Following the game, the mood was charged at the post-match press conference, where emotions flared, leading to a heated exchange between Addo and the journalist.

The encounter escalated to the point that security personnel had to step in to calm the situation.

