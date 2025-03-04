The Black Stars technical advisor has issued a clear warning to the country's biggest football stars in his maiden interview

The 2002 AFCON winner has made recommendations that would help bring success to the Black Stars

Ghana has crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar this month

Ghana Black Stars newly appointed technical advisor, Winfried Schaefer, has sent a clear message to the country’s top stars playing, including Mohammed Kudus, Thomas Partey, and Jordan Ayew.

His words, though subtle, carry a profound call for unity within the Black Stars squad, urging the players to put the national team above their individual achievements as the Ghana national team seek to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Call for unity and teamwork

Schaefer’s comments revolve around the core idea that the success of any football team does not rest solely on the individual brilliance of its players, regardless of their club status. While Ghana boasts a number of talented players scattered across top European leagues, Schaefer believes that winning is not about having the best players, rather it’s about forming the best team.

The technical advisor’s assertion that "not the best players win matches, but the best teams win matches" speaks volumes. This perspective is crucial in light of the growing individualism seen in modern football, where players often take pride in their club affiliations, sometimes to the detriment of their national team’s unity.

In his maiden interview with ghanafa.org, Schaefer emphasized the importance of cohesion within the team, stressing that individual recognition and pride should take a back seat to collective effort and national pride.

''Ghana has very good players, very good players around in Europe, the local players and the players born in Ghana who play in Europe. These three types of players we have to bring together. That's very important. Not the best players win matches, but the best teams win matches and when all play together. And nobody should say I am from Real Madrid, I am from Arsenal, I am from this or that. No, everybody has to be proud to wear the shirt of Ghana. However, we have to work for the players. We give them respect, we help them with good training fields, and we help them with good pitches for football.'' Schaefer said.

Black Stars opportunity for all

Schaefer’s message also highlights the importance of inclusivity, stating that the Black Stars need to bring together players from all backgrounds. This includes local players in Ghana, with Nations FC central defender Razak Simpson handed consistent call-up recently.

By stressing the need for harmony between the three groups, Schaefer suggests that the Black Stars' potential lies not just in their foreign-based stars but also in the talent nurtured locally.

For many years, the debate about local versus foreign-based players has been a prominent issue in Ghanaian football. Schaefer, however, makes it clear that the key to success is in unity. Whether playing in Ghana’s domestic league or in the high-pressure environments of the Premier League, Bundesliga, or La Liga, every player should be seen as equally important in the larger mission of achieving glory for the national team.

This vision reflects Schaefer’s commitment to a level playing field, where the only thing that matters is the Black Stars’ collective goal as seen when he was in charge of the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon, winning the 2002 African Cup of Nations.

Infrastructure for success

Beyond the tactical and psychological elements, Schaefer also recognizes the importance of adequate infrastructure in the development and success of the Black Stars. In his remarks, he emphasizes the need for good training facilities and quality pitches to ensure that the players can perform at their highest level, with the likes of Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey expected to feature in the upcoming WC 2026 qualifier against Chad at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This call comes at the right time given President John Mahama has promised his government would improve all state sports facilities, including the Accra Sports Stadium and the Kumasi Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

