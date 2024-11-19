James Kwesi Appiah etched his name in the annals of history after guiding Sudan to AFCON qualification

The former Black Stars coach led the war-torn nation to the continent's flagship competition

In the process of qualification, Appiah's home nation, Ghana, failed to qualify for Morocco 2025

Kwesi Appiah has made history by replicating the remarkable feat of Ghanaian coaching legend Jones Attuquayefio, leading Sudan to the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

The Falcons of Jediane secured their place in Morocco with a hard-fought goalless draw against Group F leaders Angola, claiming the second qualification slot ahead of Niger and Ghana.

Kwesi Appiah has matched a historic achievement of late Ghana coaching great Jones Attuquayefio after qualifying Sudan for the 2025 AFCON. Photo by Stuart Franklin - FIFA.

Source: Getty Images

Appiah inspires war-torn Sudan to AFCON qualification

What makes Appiah’s accomplishment extraordinary is the backdrop against which it was achieved.

Sudan, a Northeastern African nation, continues to grapple with the ravages of civil war, forcing the team to play all its qualifiers on neutral grounds.

Adding to the challenge, the squad is composed entirely of players from African clubs, primarily drawn from domestic rivals Al Hilal and Al Merrikh, The Athletic reports.

Due to the instability in their homeland, both clubs currently compete in the Mauritanian league.

Appiah's home nation fails to qualify for AFCON

While Sudan celebrated this milestone, Ghana endured a painful period of introspection following their inability to secure a spot at the continental showpiece, per Myjoyonline.

The Black Stars' campaign ended in disappointment after a home defeat to Niger.

Kwesi Appiah equals 20-year-old record

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time a Ghanaian tactician has steered another nation to Africa’s premier football tournament.

In 2004, the late Jones Attuquayefio famously guided Benin to their maiden AFCON appearance, marking a significant moment in the country’s football history.

Two decades later, Kwesi Appiah mirrors that achievement with Sudan, adding his name to a proud coaching lineage.

In a twist of fate, Ghana failed to qualify on both occasions, creating a bittersweet narrative juxtaposing individual triumph with collective disappointment.

Sudan officials jam to King Paluta's hit song

In a related story, YEN.com.gh highlighted how Ghanaian musician King Paluta's hit song found an unexpected audience in the Sudanese national team camp.

Following their qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Sudan's technical team celebrated by playing King Paluta's Aseda track.

A viral video captured a team member enthusiastically dancing to the song, which blared at high volume, adding a Ghanaian flavour to their jubilation.

Source: YEN.com.gh