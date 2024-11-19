Since becoming president of the GFA boss, Kurt Okraku has overseen the appointments of four different head coaches for the Black Stars

These appointments have been pivotal in shaping the national team’s fortunes, ranging from AFCON campaigns to World Cup participation.

When Kurt Okraku assumed office as President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) in October 2019, he did so with a vision to rejuvenate Ghana football.

His administration faced high expectations, especially regarding the Black Stars, Ghana's senior national team.

However, despite promises of reforms and an emphasis on professionalism, the team has experienced a series of coaching changes, underwhelming performances, and growing discontent among fans.

In just five years, Okraku has appointed four different head coaches for the Black Stars, each tasked with steering the team to glory but with varying levels of success and disappointment.

1. CK Akonnor (January 2020 – September 2021)

CK Akonnor, a former Black Stars captain, was Okraku’s first major appointment, per Ghanaweb.

Tasked with rebuilding a team in transition, his tenure was marked by inconsistency and a lack of clear tactical identity.

He successfully guided Ghana to qualify for the 2021 AFCON and secured notable wins, including a hard-fought victory against South Africa in the qualifiers.

However, he had his own challenges. He performed poorly in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, including a 1-0 defeat to South Africa.

Akonnor struggled to develop a cohesive playing style, drawing criticism from fans and pundits. His tenure ended after a string of unconvincing results, with the GFA citing the need for immediate improvement in the World Cup qualifiers.

2. Milovan Rajevac (September 2021 – January 2022)

Milovan Rajevac’s return to the Black Stars was seen as a nostalgic move, given his historic success in leading Ghana to the 2010 World Cup quarterfinals, per the BBC.

However, his second stint failed to live up to expectations.

He led Ghana to qualify for the 2021 AFCON after taking over mid-qualifiers. Oversaw one of Ghana’s worst AFCON campaigns in Cameroon, where the team failed to win a single match and was eliminated in the group stage.

His tactics were criticised as outdated, with Ghana suffering an embarrassing defeat to Comoros in the tournament.

Rajevac’s tenure ended in disappointment, with the GFA parting ways with him just four months after his reappointment.

3. Otto Addo (February 2022 – June 2023)

Otto Addo, initially brought in as an interim coach, became a beacon of hope after guiding Ghana to the 2022 World Cup.

A former Black Stars player with coaching experience at Borussia Dortmund, he was seen as a modern, tactical leader. He qualified Ghana for the 2022 World Cup by defeating Nigeria in the playoffs, rekindling national pride.

Introduced a new generation of talent, including Mohammed Kudus and Inaki Williams. He registered a memorable 3-2 win against South Korea at the World Cup.

Addo failed to advance beyond the group stage at the World Cup, losing crucial matches to Portugal and Uruguay. He inconsistency in team performances, particularly in friendly matches and qualifiers.

He returned later this year but failed to qualify for the 2025 AFCON.

4. Chris Hughton (March 2023 – September 2024)

Chris Hughton, a seasoned coach with Premier League experience, was appointed to bring stability and tactical discipline. While his tenure began with optimism, it quickly unravelled. He managed early draws and wins in the 2025 AFCON qualifiers.

He emphasised defensive organization and discipline. However, he failed to qualify Ghana for the 2025 AFCON, a monumental setback for the national team. His underwhelming playing style and lack of creativity in attack also struggled to inspire confidence.

Hughton’s dismissal marked the culmination of a disappointing chapter for the Black Stars, with calls for structural reforms in the team setup.

