The GFA has been advised to ignore calls for Otto Addo's dismissal as head coach of the Black Stars

Nonetheless, the football governing body has been given a condition to fulfil in order to ensure Addo's success

Meanwhile, Ghana will miss out on the 2025 AFCON after an underwhelming qualification campaign

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has been urged to keep Otto Addo as the Black Stars' head coach despite mounting pressure for his dismissal following Ghana's dismal 2025 AFCON qualification campaign.

Under Addo’s guidance, the once-mighty African giants failed to secure a single victory across six matches, managing only three goals while conceding in all but one game.

An experienced coach has backed Otto Addo to stay on as the Black Stars boss despite Ghana's AFCON shambles. Photo by @GhanaBlackstars/X.

Source: Twitter

Ghana's poor AFCON qualification performance

With just three points out of a possible 18, the team’s performance marked their first absence from the continent's premier football tournament in two decades—a stark reminder of the nation's dwindling fortunes on the international stage, per Graphic Online.

According to Ghanaweb, the underwhelming campaign has sparked widespread criticism of Ghana’s technical leadership, with many calling for Addo's replacement.

Top coach urges GFA to keep Otto Addo

However, experienced Ghanaian coach Prince George Koffie holds a different view.

The former Great Olympics and Karela United tactician believes Addo should remain at the helm but with crucial adjustments to his support system.

"I personally think he should be retained as the Head Coach but should be advised to augment his technical team with two seasoned coaches and one psychologist.

"There is another chance regarding the World Cup qualification games," Koffie shared in an interview with YEN.com.gh.

Koffie’s recommendation suggests that Ghana’s struggles may extend beyond tactical decisions on the pitch.

It highlights the need for mental fortitude and collaborative expertise in shaping a competitive squad.

Enhancing the technical bench with seasoned professionals could provide the Black Stars with the strategic depth necessary for the upcoming 2026 World Cup qualifiers.

Otto Addo apologises to Ghanaians

Earlier, YEN.com.gh highlighted Black Stars coach Otto Addo's public apology to Ghanaians following the team’s failure to secure a spot at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

Ghana ended their campaign at the bottom of Group F after a loss to Niger in their final match at the Accra Sports Stadium.

This marks the first time in 20 years that the four-time African champions will miss the prestigious continental tournament.

Source: YEN.com.gh