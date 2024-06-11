Ghanaian football fans have urged the Black Stars of Ghana to make sure they qualify for the next FIFA World Cup

According to one of the fans, the Black Stars' qualification to the football Mundial, to be staged by the US, Canada and Mexico, would make him realise his dream of visiting American

Other football fans also shared the same dream, calling on Otto Addo and his boys to give their best for Ghanaians

The Black Stars of Ghana enhanced their chance of qualification to the next FIFA World Cup after recording crucial home and away victories on matchday 3 and 4 of the qualifiers.

On Thursday, June 6, the team defeated the Malian national team in their backyard in Bamako after Jordan Ayew grabbed a late winner in a 2-1 victory.

The Black Stars carried their form into the game against the Central African Republic (CAR) on Monday, June 10, 2024, winning 4-3 at home in Kumasi at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Ghana now sit on top of Group I with 9 points after four matches, having won against Madagascar, Mali and CAR, and lost one against Comoros.

After the game against the CAR, Ghanaian football fans who thronged the Baba Yara Sports Stadium to support the team praised the boys for their performance.

Although it is still a long shot to go for the next World Cup, football fans have urged Coach Otto and his men to ensure they remain at the top of Group I by the end of the qualifiers to book their place in the Mundial.

At the end of the game against the CAR, one of the fans, in a post-match reaction told @mygtvsports that he believes the Black Stars have what it takes to qualify for the World Cup.

He further pleaded with the players to give their maximum best to ensure Ghana participate at the US, Canada and Mexico World Cup in 2026.

He said Ghana's qualification to the World Cup would make his dream of visiting North America come true.

"We believe they can qualify, and this would help a lot of youth because the visa application process would be easier for us. For now, we don't care about their fat bonuses, it's our visa that we care about, they should just qualify for us so we can also travel," he said.

Other fans react to Black Stars' win

Some other fans on social media who chanced on the video posted on TikTok by @mygtvsports also reacted to the Black Stars' win against the CAR.

Below are some of the reactions:

@b_rose0020 said:

"But if Ghana qualifies for the world cup, they can play their group matches in Mexico ooh."

@Nana Akuaaa also said:

"Oh…what I’ve been talking about since their match with Mali."

@Focus commented:

"They still have 6 matches to play."

Ghanaians compare Black Stars coach to Pep Guardiola after 4:3 win

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported earlier that Ghanaian football fans compared Otto Addo to Pep Guardiola after his Black Stars team won 4:3 against the Central African Republic.

Excited Ghanaians took to X to share their excitement after the game, eulogising the Ghanaian gaffer for his tactical prowess.

Ghana went down by two goals in the first half, and Otto Addo'ss tactical twerks led to a spirited comeback by the boys.

