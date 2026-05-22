Liverpool Reportedly Reach Agreement for Colombian Wonderkid Samuel Martinez
- Liverpool reportedly beat European rivals to secure an agreement for Colombian teenager Samuel Martinez
- The highly-rated 17-year-old is expected to sign a five-year contract with the Reds
- Martinez will remain at Atletico Nacional to continue his development before officially joining Liverpool in 2027
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Liverpool are reportedly on the verge of completing their first signing of the summer after reaching an agreement for highly rated Colombian youngster Samuel Martinez.
The 17-year-old attacking midfielder, who currently plays for Atletico Nacional, is expected to sign a five-year contract with the Reds.
According to reports from Colombia, Liverpool have moved ahead of several major European clubs in the race for Martinez’s signature, including Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund.
Samuel Martinez set to join Liverpool
According to The Mirror, the deal is believed to be worth around £740,000, while Nacional are also expected to retain a percentage of any future transfer fee.
Despite the agreement, Martinez will remain in Colombia for now to continue his development before officially joining Liverpool in 2027 once he turns 18.
The teenager has already represented Colombia at Under-17 level, earning six caps so far.
Liverpool are preparing for a busy transfer window following a difficult campaign under Arne Slot.
Injuries and inconsistent performances have left the club battling to secure a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League heading into the final day of the season.
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Source: YEN.com.gh
Gariba Raubil (Sports Editor) Gariba Raubil is a skilled sports writer and broadcaster with over 14 years of experience in sports journalism. He is a CAF and FIFA-accredited reporter and has been a member of the International Sports Press Association (AIPS) and the Sports Writers Association of Ghana since 2020. He has covered several international tournaments, including two All-Africa Games in 2015 and 2023. He also reported on the 2017 CAF Africa Cup of Nations in Gabon, the 2018 Women’s AFCON, and the 2025 AFCON in Morocco. Email: gariba.raubil@yen.com.gh