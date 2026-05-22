Liverpool reportedly beat European rivals to secure an agreement for Colombian teenager Samuel Martinez

The highly-rated 17-year-old is expected to sign a five-year contract with the Reds

Martinez will remain at Atletico Nacional to continue his development before officially joining Liverpool in 2027

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Liverpool are reportedly on the verge of completing their first signing of the summer after reaching an agreement for highly rated Colombian youngster Samuel Martinez.

The 17-year-old attacking midfielder, who currently plays for Atletico Nacional, is expected to sign a five-year contract with the Reds.

Arne Slot's Liverpool reportedly agree a deal for Colombian teenager Samuel Martinez. Image credit: LFC

Source: Getty Images

According to reports from Colombia, Liverpool have moved ahead of several major European clubs in the race for Martinez’s signature, including Barcelona and Borussia Dortmund.

Samuel Martinez set to join Liverpool

According to The Mirror, the deal is believed to be worth around £740,000, while Nacional are also expected to retain a percentage of any future transfer fee.

Despite the agreement, Martinez will remain in Colombia for now to continue his development before officially joining Liverpool in 2027 once he turns 18.

The teenager has already represented Colombia at Under-17 level, earning six caps so far.

Liverpool are preparing for a busy transfer window following a difficult campaign under Arne Slot.

Injuries and inconsistent performances have left the club battling to secure a place in next season’s UEFA Champions League heading into the final day of the season.

Source: YEN.com.gh