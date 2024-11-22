Nations FC defender Razak Simpson has disclosed the role played by Jordan Ayew on his Black Stars debut

The Ghana Premier League star enjoyed a dream debut as the Black Stars drew with Angola in Luanda

The former African champions failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco after a disappointing qualifying run

Razak Simpson, one of the players who made their Ghana debut during November's international break, has hailed Jordan Ayew for helping him settle into the team with ease.

The Nations FC defender impressed on his first outing for the national team as the Black Stars held Angola in Luanda to a 1-1 draw in the penultimate game of Group F.

Although Ghana failed to qualify for AFCON 2025 after that game, Simpson left a good impression on his debut.

According to the defender, Ayew had a good chat with him, encouraging him before the match last Friday.

"He really had an impact on me. The words that came from him were very inspiring. That’s what made me play the way I did. He came to my room to speak to me. He told me, ‘You’re here because you can play. You wouldn’t be here if you couldn’t play.’ He told me not to be afraid and to feel free to ask him for anything," he told Noah Lartey TV, as quoted by Pulse.

Home-based players impress Otto Addo

Following injuries to several players, the Black Stars coach handed invites to some home-based players including Simpson.

Others who also received maiden call-ups were Ebenezer Abban of Heart of Lions, Kamaradini Mamudu of Medeama and Jerry Afriyie of Thoughts FC.

Afriyie, a Ghana U20 star, scored on his Black Stars debut in the game against Niger, as reported by Ghana Soccernet.

