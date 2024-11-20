A DNA test has traced the ancestry of Real Madrid and Brazil star Vinicius Jr. to Cameroon, revealing his connection to the Tikar tribe.

The announcement was made on Tuesday ahead of Brazil's 1-1 draw with Uruguay in a 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier.

Real Madrid superstar, Vinícius Júnio has traced his ancestry to Cameroon. Photo: Heuler Andrey.

During the pre-match ceremony, a certificate formalising Vinicius' Cameroonian origins was presented, accompanied by a video detailing the history of the Tikar people.

The Real Madrid star's father and Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) President Ednaldo Rodrigues were present at the event, which was part of the CBF’s "Golden Roots" initiative.

This program, in collaboration with AfricanAncestry.com, aims to reconnect Seleção players with their African heritage.

“Discovering that my roots are in Cameroon is a very special moment for me and my family," said Vinicius. "It reminds me that our origins and history are invaluable."

AfricanAncestry.com founder Gina Paige highlighted the initiative's significance:

"This discovery is a powerful act of resistance against racism and the legacy of slavery.”

CBF President Rodrigues noted the broader societal impact, stating:

“By celebrating Vini Jr., we celebrate all Brazilians and the essential contribution of Afro-Brazilian culture to our identity.”

The Golden Roots initiative seeks to address the historical erasure of African origins in Brazil, emphasizing cultural inclusion and pride.

