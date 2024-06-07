Jordan Ayew has made his father and former Black Stars captain Dede Ayew proud with his late winner for the national team

Jordan Ayew has scored five goals in his last four games for Ghana's senior national team

Some Ghanaians reacted after Jordan Ayew's stellar performance in the World Cup qualifier game against Mali in Bamako

Ghana defeated Mali on Thursday night in Bamako thanks to a spectacular winner from Jordan Ayew, who came off the bench.

With their first victory in six games, the Black Stars defeated the Eagles 2-1 to move into second place in Group I in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Jordan scored the game's final goal late in extra time after Ghana's Ernest Nuamah tied the score.

Black Stars players Thomas Partey, Jordan Ayew and Gideon Mensah during Ghana's match against Mali on June 6, 2024. Photo credit: @blackstarsofghana

Mali got out to a fast start in the game, hoping to score first, but Lawrence Ati-Zigi made some incredible saves to keep the Eagles at bay.

In the game's fifth minute, a Malian attacker attempted a left-footed shot, but Ghana's goalkeeper initially made a tremendous save before blocking a corner-kick attempt.

In the 16th minute, Mohammed Kudus attempted to score Ghana's first goal, but the crossbar blocked his effort.

From then on, Ghana gained momentum and had two opportunities, but Kudus missed his second attempt, and Antoine Semenyo's cross-goal shot beat everyone.

Mali scored the first goal right before half-time after the ball deflected off Alexander Djiku's previous strike and Kamory Doubia touched it, giving Mali the lead in extra minutes.

Tariq Lamptey's low cross nearly equalised for the Black Stars just after the break, but Antoine Semenyo was unimpressed.

But in the 58th minute, Ernest Nuamah was unquestionable. To tie Ghana at one, the Olympique Lyon forward leapt to meet Salis Abdul Samed's exquisite cross with a headshot.

Minutes from the end of regulation time, Ghana launched an offensive to try and score their second goal of the match. Jordan stole all three points for the Black Stars as the ball passed the Malian defence.

After the victory, Ghana has six points from three games, one more than Comoros, who have the advantage because of a superior goal difference.

Watch the video of Jordan Ayew's goal below:

Official photos from Ghana's match against Mali in the World Cup qualifiers

The Ghana Football Association has released photos of the Black Stars players in red jerseys as they played against Mali in the World Cup qualifiers.

Check out the photos below:

Ghanaians commented on Jordan Ayew's goal in Ghana's match against Mali

YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

@nyannthierry stated:

Jordan Ayew continues a rich tradition of maintaining the historic last name in the headlines. They never go away ⭐️.

@MVPKev stated:

What a comeback, Jordan Ayew I wasn’t familiar with your game

@TheCookieteeGH stated:

Partey Should Thank Jordan Ayew, Anka By Now………

@adampoborsky1 stated:

Jordan Ayew with the late goal, Fatawu with the assist. Nice pressing by Fatawu.

@adampoborsky1 stated:

Jordan Ayew just rescued Thomas Partey but I know some people will still talk about this

@_mrbio stated:

Ah but Jordan Ayew spoil the big chance first before he scored . Akoa y3 fraud.

