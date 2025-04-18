With his contract expiring in June 2025, Arsenal reportedly have no plans to renew Thomas Partey's deal

Former club Atletico Madrid are alledgedly keen on re-signing Partey, seeing him as a key solution to their midfield rebuild

The Ghana midfielder was influential in Arsenal's UEFA Champions League masterclass against Real Madrid

As Arsenal gear up for a defining summer in their pursuit of Champions League glory, one of their key figures of recent years appears set to bid farewell.

According to football.london, Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey’s contract with the Gunners is not expected to be renewed when it expires in June 2025, signaling the end of a five-year spell in North London.

The 31-year-old Ghanaian joined Arsenal from Atletico Madrid in October 2020 after the Premier League side triggered his £45 million release clause.

Though he struggled with injuries in his debut campaign, Partey gradually cemented his place as a crucial component in Mikel Arteta’s midfield, especially in big games.

His physicality, intelligence, and ball-winning skills have been vital for Arsenal, most recently during their emphatic 5-1 aggregate win over Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

But with the club planning for the future, the time seems right for a new chapter in Black Stars of Ghana player Partey’s career.

Here are four possible destinations for the experienced midfielder if he departs Arsenal at the end of the current 2024/25 season:

1. Return to Atletico Madrid

A romantic return to familiar territory could be on the cards for Partey, with Spanish outlet Marca reporting that Atletico Madrid are strongly considering re-signing the midfielder.

Rojiblancos look to bolster Diego Simeone’s aging midfield. Partey enjoyed great success during his time at the Wanda Metropolitano, playing over 150 games for the club and helping them win the UEFA Europa League and UEFA Super Cup.

With Partey still physically dominant and tactically astute, a reunion could benefit both parties. Atletico would get a proven performer with La Liga pedigree, and Partey would return to a system and coach he knows well.

If Atletico are serious about challenging for titles again, bringing back Partey could be a smart and sentimental move.

2. Barcelona in the Mix

While Atletico Madrid may offer familiarity, Barcelona provide glamour — and a fresh challenge.

The Catalan giants have also been linked with Partey, as per reports in Spain, and are in the market for experienced midfielders who can help bridge the gap between their current squad and the next generation.

The Blaugrana could benefit from Partey’s ability to shield the backline and break up opposition play.

His extensive La Liga experience — which includes a loan spell at UD Almeria earlier in his career — makes him a plug-and-play option for Hansi Flick or whoever may be in charge come next season.

However, Barcelona’s well-documented financial troubles could complicate any potential deal, even if Partey arrives on a free transfer. Wage demands, age profile, and the club’s long-term rebuilding plans will all come into play.

3. Potential move to Saudi Arabia

The Saudi Pro League has emerged as a lucrative destination for top European players entering the final stages of their careers — and Thomas Partey could be next.

With clubs in Saudi Arabia continuing to invest heavily in experienced midfielders, it wouldn’t be surprising if Partey attracts significant interest from the Middle East.

While the move may lack the competitive edge of La Liga or the Premier League, the financial incentives are massive. Partey could command a substantial salary and play a leading role in growing the game in the region.

For a player who has given much of his career to high-intensity European football, a switch to Saudi Arabia might offer a more relaxed playing schedule while still allowing him to perform at a good level.

Additionally, other high-profile African players, including Riyad Mahrez and Sadio Mané, have made the switch recently, making the Saudi league an increasingly familiar home for stars from the continent.

4. Major League Soccer (MLS)

The United States could also present an intriguing option for Partey who remains a key player the Ghana national football team.

MLS continues to grow in stature, and teams are always on the lookout for experienced European talent who can provide leadership and raise the standard on and off the pitch.

For the ex-Tema Youth player, a move to MLS would offer a chance to explore a new culture and contribute to the sport’s expansion in North America — especially with the 2026 FIFA World Cup on the horizon.

His playing style, which combines discipline with physical dominance, could make him a standout figure in the league.

Cities like Miami, Los Angeles, or New York would certainly appeal off the pitch as well, and for a player winding down his European career, MLS offers a balanced mix of competition, lifestyle, and opportunity.

Thomas Partey Excels Again vs Real Madrid

YEN.com.gh earlier reported Thomas Partey's appreciable performance rating in Arsenal's 2-1 win against Real Madrid last Wednesday as the Gunners reached the UEFA Champions League semi-finals.

The Premier League side, under Mikel Arteta, dominated Carlo Ancelotti's reigning European champions on their own Santiago Bernebeu turf, with Ghana midfielder Partey as one of the best Arsenal performers on the night.

