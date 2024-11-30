Kylian Mbappe's performance for Real Madrid drew sharp criticism after another lacklustre outing

Kylian Mbappe’s high-profile move from Paris Saint-Germain to Real Madrid came with immense expectations.

Months into his tenure, however, the French superstar has yet to deliver at the level many anticipated.

On Wednesday, the ex-Monaco star struggled to influence the game against Liverpool from his favoured left-wing role and missed a vital penalty in Real Madrid’s 2-0 defeat at Anfield, per Goal.

Coach familiar with Mbappe analyses his struggles at Real Madrid

A former coach of Mbappe has weighed in on his struggles, contrasting his situation with the dynamics of Neymar and Jude Bellingham.

He pointed out that Mbappe has historically thrived in setups designed to suit his strengths. At PSG, he was the focal point on the left wing, exploiting defences with his pace and precision, backed by teammates who played to his strengths.

At Real Madrid, however, the presence of Vinicius Junior on the left has forced Mbappe into a central role—one far less suited to his natural game.

Unlike Neymar, who possesses a versatile playmaking style, or Bellingham, who seamlessly integrates into midfield and attack, Mbappe's adaptation has been more challenging.

The shift in role, coupled with Real Madrid’s ongoing struggles, has amplified the spotlight on Mbappe.

While Bellingham has flourished in Madrid’s system with goals and impactful performances, Mbappe’s adjustment period has been marked by inconsistency.

In an interview with French magazine L’Equipe, the former coach, who wished to remain anonymous, explained the reasons behind Mbappe’s struggles.

"Reviving Mbappé’s form won’t be easy. First, he’s in a team that doesn’t rotate much. Second, the midfielders lack the quality to support his style.

"He needs teammates who can set him up, like Neymar or Verratti at PSG, or Griezmann with the French national team."

The coach then shifted focus to the Real Madrid squad, questioning if they possess the qualities needed to support Mbappe's style of play.

"Who at Real Madrid can provide that support?" he questioned. "Kroos hasn’t been replaced, Modric doesn’t have the legs anymore, and Tchouameni and Camavinga aren’t natural passers. As for Bellingham, I’m not convinced—he’s certainly not Neymar," he remarked.

The former coach emphasised that tactical cohesion and understanding are crucial for Mbappe to replicate his PSG success.

