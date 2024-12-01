French club Stade Rennais showed solidarity with injured defender Alidu Seidu during their win over Saint Etienne

The Ghana international picked an anterior cruciate ligament injury last week in a game against Lille

Seidu has been ruled out for the rest of the season after it was confirmed that he had suffered an ACL injury

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Stade Rennais paid tribute to injured Ghana defender Alidu Seidu during their big win over Saint Etienne in the French Ligue 1 on Saturday, November 30, 2024.

The Black Stars right-back has been ruled out for the rest of the season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament injury in the game against Lille last week.

Algeria forward Amine Gouiri, one of the goal scorers in the 5-0 victory at Roazhon Park, showed solidarity with Seidu by lifting the Ghanaian's jersey after scoring.

Stade Rennais show solidarity with injured Alidu Seidu after a big win over Saint Etienne. Photo: Twitter/ @staderennais.

Source: Twitter

After the game, Stade Rennais posted on social media, dedicating the victory to the Ghana international.

"This is for you Alidu Seidu," the club wrote.

Seidu will be out for six to nine months following an awkward fall during the match against Lille.

He will miss Ghana's World Cup qualifiers in March against Chad and Madagascar.

The 24-year-old, who was part of Ghana's squad for the AFCON qualifiers against Angola and Niger, pulled out of the game against the latter following a knock in the match against the Palancas Negras in Luanda.

Seidu's injury big blow to Ghana

Seidu has been one of Ghana's best players during the difficult Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

He scored one of the Black Stars' three goals in the qualifiers, netting a belter against Niger in Morocco on matchday 2. It was his debut goal in a Black Stars jersey, as reported by Ghana Soccernet.

The defender has cemented the right-back role and has been coach Otto Addo's first-choice.

However, the injury to Seideu means Addo will have to find alternatives for that position.

Seidu suffers serious injury

Earlier, Yen.com.gh reported that Ghana defender Alidu Seidu has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury and will be out for a long spell.

The Black Stars player landed awkwardly during a Ligue 1 game against Lille, tearing his ACL in the process.

Seidu, who had missed the final Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Niger due to a knock, will be out for six to nine months.

Source: YEN.com.gh