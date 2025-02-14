Sulley Muntari has recounted a story of how Asamoah Gyan was handed the Black Stars captaincy over him during a game against Sudan

The Black Stars were hugely affected by internal issues leading to the team's failure to qualify for AFCON 2025

Ghana finished bottom of Group F during the ill-fated run and changed the leadership of the team three times

Former Ghana international Sulley Muntari has opened up about how Asamoah Gyan was unexpectedly given the Black Stars captaincy over him during a crucial game against Sudan.

The Black Stars' captaincy became a major talking point after Otto Addo chose Mohammed Kudus over Jordan Ayew to lead the team in Thomas Partey’s absence during the October international window.

Source: Getty Images

This decision sparked debate, especially as Addo later reinstated Ayew as captain in the November international window.

Usually, the most senior player in the squad assumes the armband when the captain is unavailable.

Muntari confronted Gyan over Ghana captaincy snub

Muntari recalled that he had captained Ghana in two World Cup qualifiers, including a match against Lesotho at the Baba Yara Stadium in 2012.

He explained that, at the time, with other senior players like Michael Essien absent, he was next in line for the role.

However, in the next match against Sudan in 2013, the armband was given to Asamoah Gyan without his knowledge.

"I was the captain for the game against Lesotho in Kumasi and another match. When we went to Sudan, they gave the captaincy to Asamoah, and I was like, 'No, I'm supposed to be the captain,'" Muntari shared in an interview with 3 Sports.

Feeling overlooked, Muntari approached Gyan privately to discuss the situation.

"I walked into Asa’s room and told him, 'Asa, I am supposed to be the captain, not you. If Baffour (Gyan’s older brother) was around and they gave me the captaincy, I wouldn’t take it because I know he deserves it. It’s the same thing here.'"

In response, Gyan explained that he had already signed documents confirming his appointment as team captain.

"He said, 'Muta, I went there, and they made me sign everything,' and I said, 'Okay.'"

Despite the disagreement, Ghana went on to win the game 3-1, with Gyan scoring twice and Muntari also finding the net.

Source: AFP