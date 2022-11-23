Rwandan Salima Mukansanga has become the first African female referee to officiate at a men's FIFA World Cup

The 34-year-old previously imprinted her name in the sands of time as the first woman to ever officiate a men's African Cup of Nations

Her recent accomplishment at Qatar 2022 World Cup, shared on Africa Facts Zone, garnered uplifting reactions, with many lauding her

Rwandan professional umpire, Salima Mukansanga, has become the first African female referee to officiate at a men's FIFA World Cup as a fourth official.

She gained attention when she was named among the list of acclaimed 36 referees to officiate at the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Mukansanga is among three women referees appointed to officiate at the global games. Her counterparts include France's Stephanie Frappart and Japan's Yoshimi Yamashita.

Qatar 2022 World Cup: Rwandan Becomes First African female Referee as a 4th Official

Salima Mukansanga's other accomplishments

The recent accomplishment adds to her tall list of achievements. Mukansanga made history when she became the first woman to ever officiate at the African Cup of Nations in a Group B game between Guinea and Malawi Rwandan, Sportsbrief reported.

Africa Facts Zone accentuated her trailblazing achievement in a Facebook post, saying:

''Rwanda's Salima Mukansanga has become the first African female Referee to officiate a FIFA World Cup game as a Fourth Official. She is the first woman to officiate an AFCON game as a Central Referee.

''She has officiated at the FIFA World Cup, Olympics, Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), FIFA Women’s World Cup, Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), and CAF Women’s Champions League,'' the post read.

Netizens laud Salima Mukansanga on Facebook for her trailblazing feats

Baeti Molefi, among more than 100 people who commented, said Mukansanga has shattered barriers. Read the comments compiled below:

Baeti Molefi posted:

''Breaking new barriers, congratulations.''

Toff Kulere said:

''I hope she eventually officiates as a centre referee as well. This is great.''

Samson Sunday Salvation said:

''She didn't officiate the game. I watch it live on television.''

Dennis Yohanna Innocent posted:

''That's a great achievement for the Continent and her Country.''

Cha'Bala Mwape commented:

''The African referees did very well in the France match.''

Kâh Bê Jây said:

''I'm a bit behind; what roles do the fourth official play apart from lifting up the Hublot.''

Lazarus Machete posted:

''We are proud as a continent.''

Kel-b Mafatlha said:

''I so like her, in fact, she's my crush.

Sõn Õf Gõd posted:

''She's beautiful.''

Duke Menge Nyambati reacted:

''Beautiful lady.''

