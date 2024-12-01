Kylian Mbappe silences doubters with amazing goal for Real Madrid against Getafe

Kylian Mbappé is regaining his confidence at Real Madrid, as demonstrated by his brilliant goal in the La Liga match against Getafe.

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

In the 38th minute, Mbappé latched onto a precise through ball from Jude Bellingham, then cut inside before unleashing a powerful shot from outside the box.

Kylian Mbappe scored a spectacular goal for Real Madrid against Getafe. Photos: Antonio Villalba.

Source: Getty Images

Getafe goalkeeper David Soria had no chance as the ball flew into the net.

The Santiago Bernabéu erupted as the ball hit the back of the net.

This goal was not only a stunning display of skill but also a sign that the No. 9 is finding his rhythm within Los Blancos’ system.

With his eighth goal in La Liga, he is now tied with Vinícius Jr. as the club’s top scorer in the competition.

However, both are still trailing Robert Lewandowski’s 15 goals, keeping the Barcelona striker at the top of the La Liga scoring chart.

Source: YEN.com.gh