Arsenal’s long wait for English glory finally ended as they were crowned champions of the 2025/26 Premier League season on Sunday, May 24

The North London side lifted the famous trophy alongside 40 medals, although two squad members missed out on the presentation

YEN.com.gh explains why the Premier League maintains two identical trophies but only presents one to the eventual champions

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Arsenal’s 2025/26 Premier League triumph brought joy, celebration, and the usual scenes of a famous silver trophy being lifted high.

But it also left many supporters asking a simple question: why are there two trophies?

The Premier League Trophy stands 3ft 5in tall and is 2ft wide, weighing 25.4kg in total. Photo by Michael Regan.

Source: Getty Images

Why the Premier League has two trophies

The answer is more practical than most realise.

Givemesport explains that the Premier League maintains a second identical trophy to avoid disruption during tight title races, especially when the champion is not confirmed until the final whistle of the season.

When two clubs are still in contention heading into the last day, both are prepared with a version of the trophy at their respective stadiums.

Watch Arsenal's trophy celebration, as shared on X:

That way, celebrations can begin immediately once the outcome is decided.

Both trophies are identical in design, from the silver finish to the golden crown on top. On television, even the most attentive eye would struggle to tell them apart.

Still, only one is the official title prize. The Premier League keeps the second as a standby, used purely to ensure smooth celebrations when the race goes down to the wire.

As the league explains:

"There are actually two trophies which are identical and include an engraved base detailing past Premier League champions. During the season, one stays with the Premier League champions, while the other is used by the League"

Arsenal are Premier League champions for the first time in 22 years after finishing first in the 2025/26 season. Photo by Justin Setterfield.

Source: Getty Images

The other rules governing Arsenal's title win

Mikel Arteta’s side were crowned champions after Manchester City dropped points against AFC Bournemouth on May 19, effectively sealing the title early.

Even so, tradition still stood. The Gunners lifted the trophy during their final home fixture against Crystal Palace five days later, in line with Premier League protocol.

Once presented, the winning club is required to return the trophy roughly three weeks before the start of the next season, ensuring it remains in good condition for future champions.

Alongside the silverware, Arsenal also received winners’ medals. Per Premier League regulations, a total of 40 commemorative medals are allocated to the champions.

However, not every squad member receives one. The rule states:

"The League Champions shall further receive 40 commemorative medals to be presented by the Club to its Manager and to such of its Players and Officials as it thinks fit, provided that any Player who has entered the field of play in a minimum of five of its League Matches that Season shall receive from the Club a commemorative medal."

Because only 24 Arsenal players met the appearance requirement, some squad members are expected to receive their medals privately after the official ceremony.

Why Arsenal didn't lift EPL trophy immediately

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Arsenal had already won the Premier League title but did not lift the trophy immediately.

This is because league rules say the trophy is usually presented at a team’s final match of the campaign.

Source: YEN.com.gh