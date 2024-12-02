For any top team to succeed, having an elite passer is essential as passing has been a key aspect of the game

A player who can accurately find a teammate no matter where they are on the field is crucial for achieving success

This list celebrates players who have not only excelled at their craft but have also left a lasting impact on the game

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Passing in football is a true art form. While the game has many strategic variations, passing remains a core skill for every player, as effective passes create scoring opportunities.

Those who excel in passing evolve beyond mere assist providers to become iconic figures in the sport.

Loads of players around the world can pass the ball well, however, only the best have made it onto our list.

Source: Getty Images

In contrast to past eras, which emphasized advancing and scoring, modern soccer values the strategic use of the ball.

Some players shine particularly in this aspect, demonstrating exceptional skill in navigating spaces and advancing their team into the attacking third.

YEN.com.gh highlights the seven greatest passers in history:

7. Juan Román Riquelme

Juan Román Riquelme is one of the most underrated passers of all time.

His vision and creativity allowed him to deliver many sublime passes to his talented teammates.

Andrés Iniesta praised Riquelme’s exceptional passing ability, which remains a joy to watch even though Riquelme is no longer active.

6. Zinedine Zidane

Zinedine Zidane was so remarkably talented that his passing ability was sometimes overshadowed by his other impressive qualities.

With arguably the best first touch ever seen, Zidane made his mark with decisive goals in the World Cup and Champions League finals. Beneath his dazzling brilliance, Zidane’s exceptional passing skill becomes evident.

Masterfully using both the instep and outer edge of his boots, he was like a four-footed player.

Constantly surrounded by defenders, Zidane had to invent inventive ways to distribute the ball, ensuring his teammates were always in the right place to return it to him.

5. Ronaldinho

What can be said about Ronaldinho that hasn’t been said already? This Brazilian legend was a true artist on the field.

He had the privilege of playing alongside Brazil’s top talents, including Ronaldo Nazário, Cafu, Rivaldo, and Roberto Carlos. At his peak, Ronaldinho dazzled both for his national team and at the club level.

As one of the most naturally gifted attacking midfielders ever, he outwitted opponents with his skilful tricks, precise ball control, and ingenious passing, solidifying his status as a soccer genius

4. Andrea Pirlo

Andrea Pirlo’s ability to control the game from deep with his passing was nearly unmatched.

While he might not have displayed the same silky one-touch play as some others on this list, Pirlo’s passing only improved with age.

His exceptional skill in dictating the tempo and direction of play made him one of the greatest passers in football history.

3. Paul Scholes

Few footballers are as highly esteemed by their peers as Paul Scholes.

Known for his innate ability to strike the ball, Scholes initially focused on shooting rather than passing.

However, as Sir Alex Ferguson’s squad evolved with more attacking foreign talent, Scholes adapted his game, becoming one of the best passers of the ball in Premier League history.

Moving to a more central role, he cemented his place in the team and became a beloved figure in the footballing world.

2. Xavi Hernández

Xavi Hernández possessed an incredible range of passing skills, from difficult through balls and cross-field switches to precise crosses and set pieces.

He was central to the successes of both FC Barcelona and Spain, making 767 appearances for the Blaugrana and earning 133 caps for his national team.

Following his playing career, Xavi transitioned to coaching, continuing to influence the game from the sidelines.

1. Lionel Messi

In 2012, Lionel Messi not only broke Gerd Müller’s calendar-year scoring record with 91 goals but also contributed 26 assists.

Over his last 15 seasons in European football, Messi recorded double-digit assist totals 12 times.

His remarkable consistency in creative play is unmatched, with only three other players in the 21st century achieving more than six seasons with 10 or more league assists.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: AFP