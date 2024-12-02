Black Stars winger Joseph Paintsil has celebrated his MLS Western Conference win with his newly released record

The Ghana international recently dropped new music, titled Blessing, as he prepared for the MLS final

The Los Angeles Galaxy defeated Seattle Sounders to book their place in the final of the MLS against the New York Red Bulls

Joseph Paintsil celebrated his MLS Western Conference triumph, jamming to his newly released song.

The footballer, who is also a musician, released a new record titled Blessing before Sunday's MLS Western Conference final.

Paintsil played a pivotal role in helping the Los Angeles Galaxy defeat the Seattle Sounders to reach the final of the 2024 Major League Soccer.

Joseph Paintsil and LA Galaxy teammates jam to his new song after the Western Conference win. Photo: Twitter/ @MLS

In a video that has since gone viral on social media, Paintsil was spotted dancing with his teammates to the song, which has the potential to become a hit.

The former Tema Youth and KRC Genk winger is just a game away from becoming an MLS champion. Paintsil and his teammates will face the New York Red Bulls, winners of the Eastern Conference, in the MLS final on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Paintsil joined the American soccer club in February after an excellent spell in Belgium with KRC Genk. Since moving to the United States, Paintsil has scored 13 goals in the MLS, 10 in the regular season and three in the playoffs, per Transfermarkt.

Paintsil eyes MLS title

Having played a key role in both the regular season and playoffs, the 26-year-old is poised for the final against the New York Red Bulls.

The Ghana international will be expected to be at his best in the final, especially with star man Riqui Puig out with an injury.

"We did it. Western Conference Champions. Eyes on the next one," he posted on social media.

Paintsil inspires LA Galaxy to MLS final

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian forward Joseph Paintsil was in red-hot form as LA Galaxy reached the final of the MLS.

The former Genk winger helped the Los Angeles-based club beat Seattle Sounders 1-0 in the Western Conference final.

Paintsil, a mainstay in the LA team, will be expected to start the final against the New York Red Bulls next week.

