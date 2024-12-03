Ghanaian midfielder Ronald Donkor has won the Eastern Conference title with New York Red Bulls in the MLS

The highly rated midfielder climbed off the bench to help the New York Red Bulls beat Orlando City

The New York Red Bulls will face the Los Angeles Galaxy in the final of the 2024 MLS on Sunday in LA

Ronald Donkor has won the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference title with the New York Red Bulls.

The talented Ghanaian midfielder came on in the second half as the New York Red Bulls pipped Orlando City to win the Eastern Conference title.

The 20-year-old replaced Cameron Harper in the 86th minute as Andres Reyes' early second-half strike handed New York victory.

The Eastern Conference champions will face the Western Conference winners, the Los Angeles Galaxy, in the MLS final on Saturday, December 7, 2024.

Donkor joined the American club in 2023 from Malian club Guidars FC and has since established himself as a regular in the first team.

The JMG Academy graduate made 20 appearances in the 2024 campaign, 17 in the regular season and three in the playoffs, per Transfermarkt.

The central midfielder will face compatriot Joseph Paintsil, who has been a star for LA Galaxy in the final of the competition.

Ghanaians continue rich history in MLS

In the last four seasons, Ghanaians have dominated and won the MLS title, and the 2024 campaign will not be any different as a player from the West African nation will have a ring from the championship.

In 2020, three Ghanaian players, Jonathan Mensah, Harrison Afful and Ema Boateng won the competition with Columbus Crew.

Two years later, Latif Atta Blessing and Kwadwo Opoku 'Mahala' also won the competition with the Los Angeles FC.

And last year, Yaw Yeboah scored the winner as Columbus Crew defeated LA FC to win the competition, as reported by CBC.

Paintsil wins Western Conference title

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghanaian winger Joseph Paintsil inspired the Los Angeles Galaxy to the Western Conference title in Major League Soccer.

The Black Stars forward played a key role in LA Galaxy's run to the final, scoring 13 goals across the entire campaign.

The Los Angeles Galaxy will face the New York Red Bulls in the final of the MLS on Saturday.

