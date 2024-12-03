Former Minister of Youth and Sports Nii Lante Vanderpuye has blamed the GFA for Ghana's football woes

The Member of Parliament insists until the current administration leaves office no coach will succeed with the Black Stars

The former African champions failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations after finishing bottom of their group

Nii Lante Vanderpuye believes the problem of Ghana's football is beyond coaching.

The former Minister of Youth and Sports believes the Ghana Football Association remains the major stumbling block to the national team's success.

According to the Member of Parliament for the Odododiodio Constituency, even former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp and Manchester City's Pep Guardiola cannot fix the Black Stars under the current administration.

"What is going on in Ghana football, if you hire Pep Guardiola, Jurgen Klopp or any top coach and we don’t change the structure, we will still fail," he told Pure Sports, as quoted by My Joy Online.

"We have created a structure where the players of one person are playing for the Black Stars, he’s the one appointing the coach, managing ballboys and team doctor. How will the Black Stars succeed?"

For the first time in 20 years, the Black Stars failed to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations after finishing bottom of their group in the AFCON qualifiers.

GFA consults Sports Ministry

The Ghana Football Association will meet the Ministry of Youth and Sports before taking a decision on the future of Black Stars coach Otto Addo, as reported by Ghana Web.

The former Ghana midfielder and the football federation have come under immense pressure from fans after the Black Stars' disappointing run in the qualifiers.

Addo presented the FA with a 56-page technical report from the qualifiers last week.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars will return to action in March for the World Cup qualifiers against Chad and Madagascar.

Nii Lante wants GFA dissolved

