Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has shared his excitement after Arsenal beat Manchester United

The Black Stars player delivered an assist as the London club defeated the Red Devils to cut Liverpool's lead to seven

Partey shrugged off a minor injury which kept him out of the game against West Ham over the weekend

Thomas Partey has reacted to Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League.

The Ghana international delivered an assist as the Gunners strolled to an important win at the Emirates on Wednesday.

The London club cut Liverpool's lead at the top of the table to seven points after 14 games in the 2024/25 season.

Thomas Partey applauds Arsenal teammates after beating Manchester United. Photo: Adrian Dennis.

Source: Getty Images

Partey, who was a doubt for the game due to fitness, shrugged off a minor injury to inspire his side to victory.

After the game, he posted on Instagram: "Amazing team performance."

The 31-year-old made his third goal contribution of the Premier League campaign with the assist against the Red Devils. Partey, a pivot in Mikel Arteta's team, has already netted twice for Arsenal in the ongoing campaign, per Transfermarkt.

The London giants are hoping to win the Premier League for the first time in 21 years and will need the Ghanaian to be fit throughout the campaign.

Partey joined the Gunners in the summer of 2020 and his current deal ends in 2025.

Partey shows why he is key to Arsenal

Another Man of the Match performance in the Gunners short proved why the former Atletico Bilbao star has been an important player for Arsenal.

Having battled injuries in the previous campaign, Arteta makes sure the midfielder stays fit for games by rotating his time.

Partey missed the game against West Ham over the weekend and started from the bench against Nottingham in an attempt to manage his fitness.

Partey shines in Arsenal win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey impressed as Arsenal defeated Manchester United at the Emirates.

Partey's header deflected off William Saliba as the London club netted their second of the match in the 2-0 win.

The Gunners next travel to the Craven Cottage to face Fulham.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh