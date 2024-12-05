Global site navigation

Thomas Partey Hails Arsenal Teammates After 'Amazing' Display Against Manchester United
Football

Thomas Partey Hails Arsenal Teammates After 'Amazing' Display Against Manchester United

by  Lukman Mumuni 2 min read
  • Ghanaian midfielder Thomas Partey has shared his excitement after Arsenal beat Manchester United
  • The Black Stars player delivered an assist as the London club defeated the Red Devils to cut Liverpool's lead to seven
  • Partey shrugged off a minor injury which kept him out of the game against West Ham over the weekend

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

Thomas Partey has reacted to Arsenal's 2-0 victory over Manchester United in the Premier League.

The Ghana international delivered an assist as the Gunners strolled to an important win at the Emirates on Wednesday.

The London club cut Liverpool's lead at the top of the table to seven points after 14 games in the 2024/25 season.

Thomas Partey celebrates after Arsenal beat Manchester United.
Thomas Partey applauds Arsenal teammates after beating Manchester United. Photo: Adrian Dennis.
Source: Getty Images

Partey, who was a doubt for the game due to fitness, shrugged off a minor injury to inspire his side to victory.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

After the game, he posted on Instagram: "Amazing team performance."

Read also

Thomas Partey Delivers Assist as Arsenal Beat Manchester United: Video

The 31-year-old made his third goal contribution of the Premier League campaign with the assist against the Red Devils. Partey, a pivot in Mikel Arteta's team, has already netted twice for Arsenal in the ongoing campaign, per Transfermarkt.

The London giants are hoping to win the Premier League for the first time in 21 years and will need the Ghanaian to be fit throughout the campaign.

Partey joined the Gunners in the summer of 2020 and his current deal ends in 2025.

Partey shows why he is key to Arsenal

Another Man of the Match performance in the Gunners short proved why the former Atletico Bilbao star has been an important player for Arsenal.

Having battled injuries in the previous campaign, Arteta makes sure the midfielder stays fit for games by rotating his time.

Partey missed the game against West Ham over the weekend and started from the bench against Nottingham in an attempt to manage his fitness.

Read also

Mohammed Kudus Set for West Ham Action Against Leicester After Five Game Suspension

Partey shines in Arsenal win

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana midfielder Thomas Partey impressed as Arsenal defeated Manchester United at the Emirates.

Partey's header deflected off William Saliba as the London club netted their second of the match in the 2-0 win.

The Gunners next travel to the Craven Cottage to face Fulham.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Lukman Mumuni avatar

Lukman Mumuni (Sports Editor) Lukman Abdul Mumin is a CAF-accredited Sports Journalist based in Accra, Ghana. He has been writing for the past eight years. Lukman has worked with some of Ghana's big media houses like GMA and was a regular pundit on GTV. He started his journalism career as a presenter and a writer after studying at the Gee Way Media School. Lukman has covered several international competitions including AFCON 2023. Email: lukmanevergreen2g15@gmail.com

Tags:
Hot: