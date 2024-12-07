The head of Ghana's football federation, Kurt Okraku, has joined many Ghanaians to vote on election day

The West African nation elects a new president and new members of parliament on Saturday, December 7, 2024

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia of the New Patriotic Pary and former president John Dramani Mahama are the frontrunners at the polls

Kurt Okraku has joined Ghanaians in electing a new president on election day.

The President of the Ghana Football Association was spotted in Accra casting his vote for a new head of state and a member of parliament in his constituency.

Ghanaians came out in their numbers on Saturday, December 7, for another democratic exercise as they maintain their position as Africa's beacon in politics.

Ghana FA president Kurt Okraku joins electorates to vote for new president. Photo: Cristina Aldehuela Twitter/ @ghanasoccernet.

Source: Getty Images

In photos shared on social media, Mr Okraku was spotted in his Puma outfit as he cast his votes.

The head of Ghana's football is particularly interested in who wins the election as the FA works hand-in-hand with the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the government agency representing sports.

Okraku assumed office as Ghana FA president in October 2019.

Ghanaians edged to engage in peaceful election

Before Saturday''s general election, several sports clubs in Ghana sent the message of peace to electorates.

From Aduana Stars to Legon Cities, some clubs even produced videos of their players and management preaching peace.

Players of the senior national team, the Black Stars, led by Mohammed Kudus also advised Ghanaians to dissociate themselves from anything that will cause trouble on election day.

There have been tensions in a few constituencies, but the general atmosphere has been positive, and the results are expected to be announced in the coming hours.

